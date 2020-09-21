Nine Local Coffee Shops With a Drive-Thru in Metro Phoenix

Coffee is comfort. Your car is also comfort. Combine the two, and you’ve got drive-thru coffee — the ultimate in caffeine contentment. We drove and sipped through the Valley to find nine local coffee shops that do not require you to exit your vehicle. You’re welcome.

Copper Star Coffee 4220 North Seventh Avenue



Copper Star Coffee, housed in a converted retro gas station on the Melrose Curve, is a lovely Phoenix oasis as much as it is a coffee shop. Pull into the drive-thru, and you’re met with garden-level greenery and a savvy staff that knows regulars by name and order. Oat milk latte, lavender mocha with an extra shot — whatever you order — the baristas are on top of it. The food's good here, too: melty breakfast sandwiches with local sausage and a badass selection of made-in-house bagels and pastries.

EXPAND MFG Coffee, downtown drive-thru. Allison Young

MFG Coffee 522 Seventh Avenue



What does the M in MFG Coffee, open since January 2020, stand for, you ask? It doesn’t stand for "modern," despite being housed in an architectural standout at Seventh Avenue and Fillmore Street, a double drive-thru with a walk-up patio with stylish cement blocks and awnings for days. It doesn’t stand for "mocha," even though it serves a mean Aztec Mocha — dark-chocolate, cinnamon, anise latte. And it doesn’t stand for "mmmm," even though the bagels, banana bread, and pastries are all tasty. It stands for Mother, actually, and the G stands for Good. You fill in the rest.

EXPAND A cuppa from Froth Coffee Roasters. Allison Young

Froth Coffee Roasters 1447 East McDowell Road



In the beginning, Froth Coffee Roasters would drive your coffee to you, via a standout silver 1957 converted retro bread van. Now, with its first brick and mortar opened — a stylish spot on McDowell Road and 15th Street — you drive to the coffee, but you don’t have to get out of your car to get it. Here, beans are hand-roasted on-site twice a week for the freshest drip and espresso drinks. We suggest the F-Bomb, a four-shot wake up call with caramel and chocolate sauce. Or maybe the Old School: espresso and slightly-sweet cereal milk. The freshly pulled frothy nitro cold brew is good, too. And the peanut butter toast topped with figs and sea salt on cranberry-walnut Noble Bread is quite tasty. You'll figure it out.

EXPAND Get some grog at Gill's Grounds. Allison Young

Gill’s Grounds 4011 South Power Road, Mesa



Set on a gravel parking lot next to Vertuccio Farms in Mesa, Gill's Grounds at first glance resembles nothing more than a wood shack. But the double-drive-thru coffee shop is full of heart — and caffeine. In 2015, after a 20-year stint in the U.S. Army, Chris Gill brought his love of coffee and military precision to this barrack-inspired building and menu. Instead of drip coffee, it’s Grog, a shot of espresso is a Shot of Hooah!, and don't sleep on the popular Maddog, a white chocolate, watermelon, and — eek — Red Bull wake-up call. There’s also a good chance Gill himself will be serving you through the sliding window. Say hi.

EXPAND Driving up to Xtreme Bean Coffee. Allison Young

Xtreme Bean Coffee 1707 East Southern Avenue, Tempe



At Xtreme Bean Coffee, which has been serving coffee and community in Tempe for 10 years, you start at the drive-thru order box, which offers an illustrated menu of lattes, loose leaf teas, cold brews, frappes, smoothies, and egg sandwiches. We humbly suggest the Mikey Bean — a bacon, egg, and cheddar breakfast sandwich with honey cinnamon butter — which pairs perfectly with some vanilla and hazelnut added to a cold brew. Drive under the shaded canopy to the pickup window. Collect your order. This place is known for its friendly vibe and house-roasted Portofino espresso, and the coffee comes with a kick and a smile.

EXPAND Head to the retro-cool Renegade Coffee Company. Allison Young

Renegade Coffee Company 5959 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale



You don’t have to be a rebel to hit up Renegade Coffee Company’s Scottsdale drive-thru. You just have to be in the mood for locally roasted beans and mochas, macchiatos, and blended drinks that don’t skimp on the espresso. Renegade also serves nitro coffee and kombucha on tap, stacked breakfast sandwiches on pretzel buns, and fruity smoothies. The only downside to the drive-thru here is that you miss out on the retro-cool interior, an open, wood-paneled refuge with loads of windows and personality. Bonus: A second drive-thru location is in the works for 19th and Northern avenues.

EXPAND Desert Eagle Coffee, the Vin Diesel of drive-thrus. Allison Young

Desert Eagle Coffee 5000 West Bell Road, Glendale



Desert Eagle is a high-octane, double drive-thru coffee spot off Bell Road that serves Cardi B jams alongside shots of espresso 24 hours a day. Desert Eagle has double-the-caffeine nitro cold brew as well as Nitro Freeze, a standout sipper that comes with a special frap blend of milk and sugar to lock in the icy goodness and add a slap of creamy sweetness. Plus there's smoothies, lemonades, Italian sodas, Red Bull-infused energy drinks, waffles, muffins, sandwiches, and a go-big-or-go-home menu of signature coffees. Or go with the Grand Canyon, a peanut butter, mocha, caramel concoction as epic as its namesake.

EXPAND Get your fix at The Fix. Allison Young

The Fix Drive Thru Coffee 1445 West Auto Drive, Tempe

5135 East McKellips Road, Mesa



After moving up through the ranks at Dutch Bros., barista Hunter Stewart knew he wanted to run his own spot that served stellar coffee and service with a quick drive-thru. So he hired himself (there’s a good chance you’ll see Stewart at the window), paired up with local roastery Press Coffee, and opened The Fix. Roll up at either the Tempe Auto Park location or the new spot on McKellips Road and order a signature German Chocolate Mocha or an Irish Cream Breve. You’ll be glad you did.

EXPAND Sip Coffee & Beer Garage in Phoenix. John Chakravarty

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage 3620 East Indian School Road



It’s not every day you can order a bananas Foster latte at a former Jiffy Lube, but Sip Coffee & Beer Garage in Arcadia isn’t your ordinary coffee shop. The drive-thru is actually an old oil-changing bay. The menu goes beyond espressos and cappuccinos to include CBD-infused cold brew, growlers of craft beer, and mac and cheese topped with Parmesan panko. Heck, even the drive-thru sign is a painted statement by local artist Jane Goat. (There’s no drive-thru at Sip's Scottsdale location.)

