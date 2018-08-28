Five Places to Eat Fried Cheese Curds in Metro Phoenix

Usually brought to you in baskets, deep fried, and accompanied by a side of ranch, cheese curds can be irresistible. This piping hot appetizer or side also can be served deliciously cold as little pops of cheese. You can buy them retail at local spots like Arizona Cheese Co. and Milk N More, both in Tempe. But sometimes, you just want to sit and enjoy immediately.

Sure, Canada and the Midwest have cheese curds covered – but there are plenty of spots in the Valley where you can have a seat and an order of squeaky cheese. Here are five places across metro Phoenix where the curd is the word.

EXPAND An order of cheese curds at Casey Jones Grill. Lauren Cusimano

Casey Jones Grill

2848 East Bell Road

As a Green Bay Packers neighborhood bar set in the north Valley since 1993, Casey Jones Grill knows its cheese curds. Its order of this Wisconsin favorite is hand-breaded white cheddar served with sides of marinara and ranch dressing. And if you really want to get inventive, order the Wisco Style Poutine – better known as the Casey Jones Grill twist on this classic Canadian dish. The Wisco Style Poutine is tater tots topped with bacon, green onion, brown gravy, and of course, the house cheese curds.