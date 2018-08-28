Five Places to Eat Fried Cheese Curds in Metro Phoenix

Usually brought to you in baskets, deep fried, and accompanied by a side of ranch, cheese curds can be irresistible. This piping hot appetizer or side also can be served deliciously cold as little pops of cheese. You can buy them retail at local spots like Arizona Cheese Co. and Milk N More, both in Tempe. But sometimes, you just want to sit and enjoy immediately.
Sure, Canada and the Midwest have cheese curds covered – but there are plenty of spots in the Valley where you can have a seat and an order of squeaky cheese. Here are five places across metro Phoenix where the curd is the word.
Casey Jones Grill
2848 East Bell Road
As a Green Bay Packers neighborhood bar set in the north Valley since 1993, Casey Jones Grill knows its cheese curds. Its order of this Wisconsin favorite is hand-breaded white cheddar served with sides of marinara and ranch dressing. And if you really want to get inventive, order the Wisco Style Poutine – better known as the Casey Jones Grill twist on this classic Canadian dish. The Wisco Style Poutine is tater tots topped with bacon, green onion, brown gravy, and of course, the house cheese curds.
CheezHeadz
20283 North Lake Pleasant Road, #110, Peoria
If you’re looking for cheese, bread, and beer in the northwest Valley, pick a seat at CheezHeadz and settle in. Set in the Ventana Lakes Village Center, CheezHeadz is known for their pizza and burgers from Craig Maynard and Shaun Godfrey. However, there are also some incredible sides like the Fried Cheez Curds – and when there’s brown gravy, some poutine.
Rocket Burger & Subs
12038 North 35th Avenue #2
This north Valley sandwich shop and eatery knows cheese. Rocket Burger & Subs puts it on everything, and no one is complaining. If you ever get your hands on a menu, scan down to the bottom for the Rocket Sides. You can choose between an order of small or large cheese curds, which are received fresh each week, prepared in house, and fried when ordered. And if you’d like to pair that order of curds with a beverage, Rocket Burger & Subs is next to Pop the Soda Shop – featuring more than 1,000 sodas, waters, juices, and teas.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Short Leash Hot Dogs
4221 North Seventh Avenue
With its new location in the Melrose District, its pop-up at the Biltmore, and its widely roaming original food truck, Short Leash Hot Dogs is renowned for its inventive hot dogs wrapped in naan bread, and an impressive selection of beer. However, if you’d like to go beyond the typical side of fries, order a tin of homemade fried cheese curds – sided with a cup of ranch.
Tuck Shop Kitchen & Bar
2245 North 12th Street
You might not think that a place with a weekly afternoon tea service would have cheese curds on the menu, but you’d be wrong. The cute and modern Tuck Shop Kitchen & Bar offers dinner starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and on that menu, you’ll find an appetizing selection of starters. Topping the list is cheese curds – described as beer-battered, “fresh Arizona dairymen curds.”
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!