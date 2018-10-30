 


Philly's Sports Grill will be among 60 vendors peddling tacos at the third annual Tacolandia festival in Phoenix
Blake Bernard

Tacolandia Presale Tickets Available Today, October 30

New Times Staff | October 30, 2018 | 6:30am
How many tacos can you eat in four hours?

You'll soon have the chance to find out.

Presale tickets for Phoenix New Times third annual Tacolandia go on sale at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 5, at 10 a.m.

The event returns to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, January 26, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tacolandia will feature unlimited taco samples from 60 of the Valley’s top taquerias, including Los Sombreros, Mi Familia Mexican Food, Philly's Sports Grill, Rubio's Coastal Grill, SuperFarm Super Truck, On the Border, Arizona Tacos, Willie's Taco Joint, Ms. C’s Catering, Z Tejas, and many more. The event will also feature live entertainment, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, and awards for best tacos in various categories.

General admission tickets are available starting at $25 and include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars. A limited number of VIP admission tickets are available starting at $45 and will include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

Sponsors of this year’s event include Modelo Especial, Milagro Tequila, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, with more to come.

