Phoenix Ranked 9th Most Romantic City in U.S.: Our Valentine's Guide Explains Why

Not that we put a lot of stock on all those promotional rankings lists that proliferate around the holidays, but we figured we might as well accept a little love when it's offered for free.

Something called Instacart, which bills itself as the North American leader in online groceries, has named Phoenix as the ninth most romantic city in the U.S. It's our first appearance in the company's annual top 10 sensuous cities.

"Coming in hot, the Valley of the Sun is a newbie on the most romantic cities list," Instacart wrote about us in a press release. "Phoenicians can attest that '(Love Is Like a) Heat Wave.'"

Like we've never heard a weather joke.

Apparently, the rankings are based the Instacart Romance Index, which measures how often residents search romantic terms like "strawberries," "whipped cream," "wine," "cherries," "dessert," or "oysters."

Perhaps we're just hungrier than other folks.

Regardless, we placed behind Baltimore (seriously?), Denver, San Diego, Seattle, Houston, San Antonio, Boston, and L.A. New York City was the No. 10 least romantic city and, of course, Detroit was No. 1 in that category. Not surprising for a city that offers a special Valentine's Day dinner: chicken served face down in a pool of gravy.

Like Detroit has never heard a crime joke.

But if you're looking for more reasons why Phoenix is so romantic, check out our Valentine's Day guide that we've been compiling just for your special day. Click on the headlines for the full lists.

