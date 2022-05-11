Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at these Phoenix Restaurants

Food always brought us together. I grew up in a Filipino household, so not only was there always food in the fridge, but Mom was always asking, “Did you eat? Are you hungry?”



When I moved to Phoenix after living in New York and Los Angeles, I realized quickly that here, good food is very accessible, and you don’t have to spend your whole paycheck to eat at some of the best places in the country.



And just like when I was growing up, food is community. May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month which celebrates the histories and heritages of those whose roots are founded across the Asian continent and within Pacific Islands including Fiji, Hawaii, Guam, and Samoa to name a few.



The list of cultures is inherently diverse, and with that list comes an exciting and massive range of ingredients, flavors, and dishes.



The Federal Asian Pacific American Council declared this year’s theme for the month to be “Advancing Leaders Through Collaboration." True to this theme, we’ve rounded up the movers and shakers of Phoenix’s Asian and Pacific Island-inspired cuisine.



Though we could not cover all culinary innovators, this select list of restaurants and small businesses have been bringing innovation to their dishes and championing culture and community in the Valley.



From purple rice and sushi burritos to Hong Kong-style desserts and Filipino lechon, these restaurants deserve a shout-out for their culinary prowess and ideas that have brought an array of Asian flavors to the Valley. Together, they form a culinary community that is Phoenix’s own.





Harumi Sushi & Sake

114 West Adams Street

602-258-0131

www.harumisushiaz.com

click to enlarge Sushi burrito with Hot Cheeto Crunch on the outside. Photo by Pokitrition.

Pokitrition

3235 West Ray Road

480-818-9819

www.pokitrition.com

click to enlarge Traditional Lechon and other Filipino fare. Photo by PHX Lechon Roasters.

PHX Lechon Roasters

659 East Main Street

602-410-8115

www.phxlechonroasters.com

“When you’re roasting a whole pig, rotisserie-style, live at an event, there are many obstacles to overcome,” says co-owner Brian Webb, who runs the company with his wife and partner Margita.

Roasting an entire pig is not a simple task, and adding delicious ingredients is what puts PHX Lechon Roasters on the map. The couple admits that nowadays, people are much more knowledgeable about Filipino cuisine, which wasn’t the case a decade ago.



“More people are digging past the surface of lumpia and adobo," Brian says. “So many people of different cultures have memories of roasting whole pigs. People from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, then, Tennessee, Iowa, and more, have all shared their experiences with us.”

Refreshing Mega Fruit Tea. Photo by Miss Dessert.

Miss Dessert

1832 West Broadway Road

480-912-3585

www.missdessertus.com