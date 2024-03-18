With recipes straight from Sonora, Ta'Carbon opens third Valley taco shop

"I wanted to serve food with the quality of a sit-down restaurant, but with the experience of watching us prepare the food and the speed of a taco stand," says co-founder Manuel Aldecoa.

The Plato de Alambre (top left) is a platter with the signature Prime beef with sautéed red and green peppers, chopped bacon and onion, all topped with cheese. The specialty platter comes with a side of five flour tortillas shipped in from Mexico.



Ta'Carbon

6750 West Peoria Ave., Peoria 5834 West Camelback Rd., Glendale 2929 North 43rd Ave.

The restaurant serves ice-cold beers, aguas frescas and Mexican sodas in glass bottles, as Aldecoa vividly remembers drinking back home growing up."Since I was a kid, I've always wanted to open a business like this one," he says. "We opened the first location in Glendale in 2008, then this location on 43rd 12 years ago."The partners opened their third location in Peoria on Feb. 17."I wanted to serve food with the quality of a sit-down restaurant, but with the experience of watching us prepare the food and the speed of a taco stand," he says. Mission accomplished.