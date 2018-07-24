Raw Cookie Dough Shops Like Unbaked Are About to Be Everywhere

Metro Phoenix’s first brick-and-mortar shop selling edible cookie dough has landed – and more are on the way. Following a national dessert trend, the local brand Unbaked brought its brand of guilty pleasure to Old Town Scottsdale with its grand opening on June 22, and the team plans to expand throughout the Valley. Another concept, Scoopwell’s Dough Bar, is slated to launch in central Phoenix in Uptown Plaza this fall.

The Phoenix arm of the raw dough craze was probably born in New York City, where Unbaked general manager McKenzie June got the idea. She visited in winter of 2017, during one of the most brutal blizzards the city had seen in years, and despite the storm, she couldn’t leave without trying the sweets at the popular shop Cookie DO. When she arrived, she was shocked to find a long line of fellow dough seekers waiting in the snow for their customized scoops.

“I thought if people would wait out there in a blizzard, they might wait here in the heat,” June says.