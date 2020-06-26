Rick Rosati of Rosati’s Pizza Has Died at 70

Rosati's Pizza has been in operation in Arizona since 1986.

Rick Rosati, the CEO of Rosati’s Pizza, a Chicago-area pizza franchise that has had a presence in Arizona since 1986, has died at 70. Though Rosati resided in Crystal Lake, Illinois, he was in Cave Creek, Arizona, at the time of his death, assisting with a new pizza location.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Rosati’s brother and chief financial officer of the restaurant chain says his death was heart-related. “His heart gave out,” Jeff Rosati said in a statement. “We’re not sure why.”

The news comes months after the franchise’s co-founder, Ferdinand “Fred” Rosati, died at age 102 in March, which happened in Cave Creek as well. Rosati’s death also comes days after it was announced the original Arizona location of Rosati’s Pizza in southern Tempe had reopened under new ownership after closing in December 2019 following a 33-year run.

Currently, Rosati’s Pizza has 14 Arizona locations — 12 of which are in greater Phoenix.

