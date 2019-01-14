Woman-Owned Greenwood Brewing to Open on Roosevelt Row

What started as a five-gallon home-brew kit is now becoming a new, female-owned brewery set to open this year on Roosevelt Row.

Greenwood Brewing, owned by Megan Greenwood, plans to break ground on a new brewery at Fifth and Roosevelt streets in the Roosevelt Row Arts District. The $68,000 raised on Kickstarter on Wednesday, January 9, provides the down payment for equipment and partial funds for the build-out on the upcoming Greenwood Brewery & Beer Garden. The remaining costs will be self-funded and financed. Greenwood Brewery hopes to open in spring or summer 2019.