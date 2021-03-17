Scottsdale’s Hot Noodles Cold Sake to Close

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Hot Noodles Cold Sake, overseen by Chef Josh Hebert and recently listed as one of our Top 100 restaurants in Phoenix, has announced it will be closing March 27. The noodle shop has been in business for nearly five years.

“Thanks for all the support everybody!” read a post on the ramen shop’s Facebook page. “We make the best ramen in town because we have the best customers in town!”

The Scottsdale restaurant opened in 2016 as a spinoff of the Tuesday night ramen specials at the now-closed Posh Restaurant. Chef Hebert had actually logged time in Tokyo studying Japanese cuisine.

We were big fans of the Goma House Specialty.

Till its closure, Hot Noodles Cold Sake will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

