Scottsdale’s Hot Noodles Cold Sake to Close

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Hot Noodles Cold Sake, overseen by Chef Josh Hebert and recently listed as one of our Top 100 restaurants in Phoenix, has announced it will be closing March 27. The noodle shop has been in business for nearly five years.
“Thanks for all the support everybody!” read a post on the ramen shop’s Facebook page. “We make the best ramen in town because we have the best customers in town!”
The Scottsdale restaurant opened in 2016 as a spinoff of the Tuesday night ramen specials at the now-closed Posh Restaurant. Chef Hebert had actually logged time in Tokyo studying Japanese cuisine.
We were big fans of the Goma House Specialty.
Till its closure, Hot Noodles Cold Sake will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, see the Hot Noodles Cold Sake website.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.