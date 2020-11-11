Sherpa Kitchen, the First Nepalese Restaurant in the Valley, Will Close

The Valley’s first Nepalese restaurant opened in 2020. It will also close in 2020.
Sherpa Kitchen, a Top 100 restaurant located at 1533 West Elliot Road in Gilbert, announced Wednesday, November 11, via social media, that the end is near.
“Hold onto your hats, everyone - we have some big news! After many long discussions and a lot of thoughtful deliberation, we have decided to close the restaurant,” the post reads.
Its last day of operation will be Sunday, November 22. COVID was cited as the reason.
Though they're closing the brick-and-mortar restaurant, the team at Sherpa Kitchen isn't totally riding off into the sunset.
“We have decided to focus the business on product expansion, so you can cook with your favorite Sherpa Kitchen flavors at home,“ the post continues.
Bottles of the coconut masala and fire-roasted tomato sauces, as well as frozen packages of Sherpa’s signature items, momos, will soon be available for purchase. Sherpa also offers take-and-make products that can already be purchased at Gilbert Farmers Market and Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market, and — more news — “possibly even a grocery store near you in the months to come.”
Fans of Sherpa Kitchen most likely know the restaurant is a physical offspring of the popular dumpling food truck. It's sticking around: The Everest Momo food truck will continue to make appearances at farmers' markets and festivals (when those are back) throughout the Valley.
For more information, or to order a big plate of the homestyle curry while you can, see the Sherpa Kitchen website.
