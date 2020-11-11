 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Closed for Business |

Sherpa Kitchen, the First Nepalese Restaurant in the Valley, Will Close

Lauren Cusimano | November 11, 2020 | 3:34pm
A dish of creamy curry from Sherpa Kitchen.EXPAND
A dish of creamy curry from Sherpa Kitchen.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
AA

The Valley’s first Nepalese restaurant opened in 2020. It will also close in 2020.

Sherpa Kitchen, a Top 100 restaurant located at 1533 West Elliot Road in Gilbert, announced Wednesday, November 11, via social media, that the end is near.

“Hold onto your hats, everyone - we have some big news! After many long discussions and a lot of thoughtful deliberation, we have decided to close the restaurant,” the post reads.

Related Stories

Its last day of operation will be Sunday, November 22. COVID was cited as the reason.

Though they're closing the brick-and-mortar restaurant, the team at Sherpa Kitchen isn't totally riding off into the sunset.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

“We have decided to focus the business on product expansion, so you can cook with your favorite Sherpa Kitchen flavors at home,“ the post continues.

Bottles of the coconut masala and fire-roasted tomato sauces, as well as frozen packages of Sherpa’s signature items, momos, will soon be available for purchase. Sherpa also offers take-and-make products that can already be purchased at Gilbert Farmers Market and Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market, and — more news — “possibly even a grocery store near you in the months to come.”

Fans of Sherpa Kitchen most likely know the restaurant is a physical offspring of the popular dumpling food truck. It's sticking around: The Everest Momo food truck will continue to make appearances at farmers' markets and festivals (when those are back) throughout the Valley.

For more information, or to order a big plate of the homestyle curry while you can, see the Sherpa Kitchen website.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.