Get a Vintage Cookbook: VNSA Used Book Sale Starts this Weekend

For some, the VNSA (Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association) Used Book Sale is just like Christmas, while it can be news to others. We’re talking to both camps. The 63rd VNSA Book Sale is a two-day bazaar of over 500,000 gently used books — plus CDs, DVDs, videos, books on tape, puzzles, and maps — starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday, February 9, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

In 2018, books were stocked across 27 categories and hundreds of sub-categories. That includes cookbooks. Some rare ones, possibly.

So many of the classics. Lauren Cusimano