  • Herban Planet
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Four Peaks Brewing Company offers weekly tours in Tempe.
Four Peaks Brewing Company offers weekly tours in Tempe.
Melissa Fossum

Six Breweries Offering Public Tours in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | March 12, 2020 | 6:00am
Activities are great, particularly the kind where you’re on your feet and learning something at the same time. Being inside and adding beer would make these experiences even better — especially if you have family in town and really need to kill an afternoon. Many of the Valley’s local breweries are here for you, offering informative tours of the facility, with a little history thrown in besides. Better put on your drinking cap.

Four Peaks Brewing Company

1340 East Eighth Street, #104, Tempe


The flagship location of Four Peaks Brewing Company, known colloquially as 8th Street, is a good piece of Tempe history. It was once a creamery, ice factory, and recording studio, but now, it’s a go-to for Arizona beer and a decent burger. If you’d like a closer look at the brewing process, maybe some lab testing, water treatment, and the barrel-aging program, sign up for this weekly, hourlong showcasing. Tours of 8th Street are Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for $5.

A variety of flavors in O.H.S.O.'s alcohol line.
A variety of flavors in O.H.S.O.'s alcohol line.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

15681 North Hayden Road, #112, Scottsdale


The people behind O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery have quite a little deal going. For $35, visitors to the Scottsdale location get a guided tour of the distillery for two, plus on-site tastings of up to four O.H.S.O. spirits and a bottle to take home (the jalapeno comes highly recommended). The 45-minute tour walks those 21 and over through the production area and warehouse.

One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe.
One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe.
Chris Malloy

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 South Mill Avenue, #102, Tempe


Downtown Tempe's own Pedal Haus Brewery has expanded and revamped so many times we're all just dying to know what's back there. Well, all you have to do is ask. The flagship location of Pedal Haus offers tours of the on-site brewery on an individual or request-only basis. Check out where the sausage is made, and by sausage we mean the Pair a Docs Lager and Desert Classic Pale Ale, right on Mill Avenue.

The production line at PHX Beer Co. Brewery and Tap Room.
The production line at PHX Beer Co. Brewery and Tap Room.
Christian Houda

PHX Beer Co. Brewery and Tap Room

3002 East Washington Street


The 2019-established PHX Beer Co. Brewery and Tap Room is known for on-tap brews like the Arizona Gold, the Monsoon IPA, and the Tovrea Strong Ale. And if you’d like to check out the on-site brewery, all you have to do is ask a staff member to show you around. And what’s more, this brewery is found right along the Valley Metro Rail. So, you know, enjoy.

SanTan Brewing Co. offers extensive tours in downtown Chandler.
SanTan Brewing Co. offers extensive tours in downtown Chandler.
Melissa Fossum

SanTan Brewing Co.

495 East Warner Road, Chandler


Here’s the slogan: “Experience Arizona's Largest Combined Brewery & Distillery Facility.” That’s at SanTan Brewing Co. in downtown Chandler. SanTan tours are about an hour and 15 minutes and make 10 stops while touring the 35,000-square-foot brewery and SanTan Spirits distillery. Yes, you’ll get samples along the way and you’re encouraged to take photos. You can also shop for take-home prizes at the SanTan Tasting Bar. Tours are by appointment during the week, and held at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Cost is $15 for every 21-plus head.

Uncle Bear's Brewery featuring the Mandarin Wheat, Peanut Butter Cup Porter, and Ocean Beach Style IPA.
Uncle Bear's Brewery featuring the Mandarin Wheat, Peanut Butter Cup Porter, and Ocean Beach Style IPA.
Amanda Mason

Uncle Bear's Brewery

612 East Germann Road, Gilbert


Visit Uncle Bear’s Brewery (and tap room and yard) for a casual Sunday afternoon tour of this east Valley brewery. Just listen for an announcement of the free tour. Samples aren't given, but by all means, order a flight at the bar, which should definitely include the Uncle Bear's Barkley's Peanut Butter Cup Porter. If you’d like to pair lunch or dinner with this experience, the Uncle Bear's Food Truck will be parked outside from noon to 7 p.m.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

