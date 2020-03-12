Six Breweries Offering Public Tours in Greater Phoenix

Activities are great, particularly the kind where you’re on your feet and learning something at the same time. Being inside and adding beer would make these experiences even better — especially if you have family in town and really need to kill an afternoon. Many of the Valley’s local breweries are here for you, offering informative tours of the facility, with a little history thrown in besides. Better put on your drinking cap.

Four Peaks Brewing Company 1340 East Eighth Street, #104, Tempe



The flagship location of Four Peaks Brewing Company, known colloquially as 8th Street, is a good piece of Tempe history. It was once a creamery, ice factory, and recording studio, but now, it’s a go-to for Arizona beer and a decent burger. If you’d like a closer look at the brewing process, maybe some lab testing, water treatment, and the barrel-aging program, sign up for this weekly, hourlong showcasing. Tours of 8th Street are Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for $5.

EXPAND A variety of flavors in O.H.S.O.'s alcohol line. Jacob Tyler Dunn

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery 15681 North Hayden Road, #112, Scottsdale



The people behind O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery have quite a little deal going. For $35, visitors to the Scottsdale location get a guided tour of the distillery for two, plus on-site tastings of up to four O.H.S.O. spirits and a bottle to take home (the jalapeno comes highly recommended). The 45-minute tour walks those 21 and over through the production area and warehouse.

EXPAND One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe. Chris Malloy

Pedal Haus Brewery 730 South Mill Avenue, #102, Tempe



Downtown Tempe's own Pedal Haus Brewery has expanded and revamped so many times we're all just dying to know what's back there. Well, all you have to do is ask. The flagship location of Pedal Haus offers tours of the on-site brewery on an individual or request-only basis. Check out where the sausage is made, and by sausage we mean the Pair a Docs Lager and Desert Classic Pale Ale, right on Mill Avenue.

EXPAND The production line at PHX Beer Co. Brewery and Tap Room. Christian Houda

PHX Beer Co. Brewery and Tap Room 3002 East Washington Street



The 2019-established PHX Beer Co. Brewery and Tap Room is known for on-tap brews like the Arizona Gold, the Monsoon IPA, and the Tovrea Strong Ale. And if you’d like to check out the on-site brewery, all you have to do is ask a staff member to show you around. And what’s more, this brewery is found right along the Valley Metro Rail. So, you know, enjoy.

EXPAND SanTan Brewing Co. offers extensive tours in downtown Chandler. Melissa Fossum

SanTan Brewing Co. 495 East Warner Road, Chandler



Here’s the slogan: “Experience Arizona's Largest Combined Brewery & Distillery Facility.” That’s at SanTan Brewing Co. in downtown Chandler. SanTan tours are about an hour and 15 minutes and make 10 stops while touring the 35,000-square-foot brewery and SanTan Spirits distillery. Yes, you’ll get samples along the way and you’re encouraged to take photos. You can also shop for take-home prizes at the SanTan Tasting Bar. Tours are by appointment during the week, and held at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Cost is $15 for every 21-plus head.

EXPAND Uncle Bear's Brewery featuring the Mandarin Wheat, Peanut Butter Cup Porter, and Ocean Beach Style IPA. Amanda Mason

Uncle Bear's Brewery 612 East Germann Road, Gilbert



Visit Uncle Bear’s Brewery (and tap room and yard) for a casual Sunday afternoon tour of this east Valley brewery. Just listen for an announcement of the free tour. Samples aren't given, but by all means, order a flight at the bar, which should definitely include the Uncle Bear's Barkley's Peanut Butter Cup Porter. If you’d like to pair lunch or dinner with this experience, the Uncle Bear's Food Truck will be parked outside from noon to 7 p.m.