Super Bowl Dining Deals in Greater Phoenix

It's almost time. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2, to determine who will win Super Bowl LIV. But game day isn't complete without good grub to munch on during the plays, halftime show, and of course, commercials. Phoenicians need not fret about their Super Bowl fare, because the Valley is here for you — whether watching the game in your living room with friends or making it an evening out.

Here are 13 Super Bowl LIV dining deals in Phoenix.

Ahipoki Bowl Multiple Locations



From now till February 2, Ahipoki Bowl will offer the the "super (poke) bowl" to patrons. The bowl will have 10 scoops of protein of your choice, two scoops of avocado, crab salad, rice, and choice of sauce. Cost is $24.99.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale

Are you craving live music, drink specials, and a Super Bowl watch party? Blue Clover Distillery isn't skimping on any of it. Premium craft cocktails are $5, and you may choose pork wings, green chile cheese fries, and flatbreads to complement your drink. Blue Clover Distillery is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.

24 Carrots Cafe 1701 East Guadalupe Road, Tempe



If you want to follow the trend of the Golden Globes and serve a vegan and vegetarian spread at your Super Bowl party, consider 24 Carrots Cafe for your menu. For $55, 24 Carrots Cafe will provide Kansas City wings, garlic pretzels, queso with chips, celery sticks and cucumbers, and a choice of vanilla or chocolate football cake. The platter serves four to six guests and orders can be made by calling 480-753-4411.

There are plenty of shareable plates at Dog Haus Biergarten. Dog Haus

Dog Haus Biergarten 2224 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert



Dog Haus Biergarten is offering happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to close on Sunday, February 2. Options like chili haus tots, loaded hot dogs and sausages, hamburgers, and chicken sandwiches will definitely make the game-watching fun. Dog Haus has 24 beers on tap, more than a dozen large-screen televisions, and a dog-friendly patio.

Doughbird 4385 East Indian School Road



Want to watch the game at home? On Sunday, February 2, Doughbird is offering pizza, an order of wings, and two sauces for $22. This offer is available for takeout and on DoorDash. Also, beers are $3 and bottles of

wine are 20 percent off.

EXPAND Flint by Baltaire is offering a wood-oven pizza as a part of its special Super Bowl menu. Flint by Baltaire

Flint by Baltaire 2425 East Camelback Road



On Sunday, February 2, Flint by Baltaire is offering an all-you-can-eat package that includes a wood-grilled Caesar salad, buffalo wings, and choice of a wood-oven pizza. Patrons have the choice of a draft beer or a glass of house wine. Cost is $59 per person. The regular menu is also available.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse Multiple Locations



On catering orders made prior to 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse will offer 15 percent off. Catering options include classic Caesar salad (serves up to four) for $16, Texas brisket for $20 a pound, Carolina pork shoulder for $18 a pound, and smoked chicken wings for $19. Sides like cole slaw, mac and cheese, and baked beans are available for $8 per pint or $15 per quart. To place an order, call 480-278-7044 for the DC Ranch location or 480-595-9930 for the Terravita location.

EXPAND Order a big platter for the big game. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



On Sunday, February 2, Miracle Mile Deli will offer a free platter of cookies with catering orders for 10 or more people. Catering platters include a cold cut array, cocktail sandwich buffet, hot barbecue pastrami plate, chicken buffet, and macaroni and cheese.

Padre Murphy's 4338 West Bell Road, Glendale



Padre Murphy's will be offering several food specials for the big game. Choose from San Francisco clam chowder sourdough bowls for $8.99 and Kansas City barbecue with homemade potato chips for $11.99. Drink specials include team-specific specialties for $4, Patron shots for $5, and strawberry jalapeno margaritas for $4.

For those hosting their own Super Bowl party, Padre Murphy's is offering to-go options, including 50 wings for $39.99, the Godfather platter for $35.99, and a prime rib slider platter for $35.99. To place an order, call 602-547-9406.

There are plenty of discounts on food and drink at Thirsty Lion. Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill Multiple Locations



On Sunday, February 2, Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill will offer social hour specials during the game, including $5.95 well drinks, glasses of house wine, and margaritas, and $1 off all draft pints. Many of the appetizers are $5.95, $6.95, or $7.95, so feel free to pile on.

True Food Kitchen Multiple Locations



True Food Kitchen will be offering 20 percent off all online orders in celebration of Super Bowl Sunday. For those craving healthier options, choose from edamame guacamole, herb hummus, grass-fed steak tacos, and the Unbeetable Burger.

EXPAND Eat the Big Ass Burger while you watch the big game. Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork 4800 North Scottsdale Road, #1700, Scottsdale



Beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, Roaring Fork will celebrate Super Bowl LIV with "Dinner on Us." For this evening only, the restaurant will offer patrons a buy one entree, get one free deals. Choices include the Big Ass Burger served with poblano pepper, sugar-cured duck breast with onion jam, spit-roasted half chicken, and braised beef short ribs served with horseradish mashed potatoes.

Uptown Alley 13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise



From 3 to 10 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Uptown Alley will offer three dine-in or take-out deals for the game. For $25, guests can choose from a single-topping 16-inch pizza and wings or two 16-inch single-topping pizzas with 50 traditional wings.