A simple meat and cheese taco from Mr. Mesquite at the 2018 Tacolandia.EXPAND
A simple meat and cheese taco from Mr. Mesquite at the 2018 Tacolandia.
Blake Benard

Attention Taco Chefs: Tacolandia Wants You for Its January 26 Event

Chow Bella | November 9, 2018 | 6:00am
Phoenix New Times has a few vendor spots left for Tacolandia 2019, the taco-centric festival that will be returning on Saturday, January 26, to Margaret T. Hance Park. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. If you cook tacos and want to rock out a great festival, Tacolandia wants you.

You will need to be game to sling 1,000 tacos.

You also will need serving equipment, a catering or temporary food-service establishment permit, a certificate of insurance, and to meet a few other requirements.

New Times will provide a stipend (to be paid at the event), a 10-by-10-foot canopy, tables, utensils, and a link to the vendor's website on tacolandia.com.

If you're interested and want to learn more, reach out to alexandra.dennis@newtimes.com.

