Attention Taco Chefs: Tacolandia Wants You for Its January 26 Event

A simple meat and cheese taco from Mr. Mesquite at the 2018 Tacolandia.

Phoenix New Times has a few vendor spots left for Tacolandia 2019, the taco-centric festival that will be returning on Saturday, January 26, to Margaret T. Hance Park. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. If you cook tacos and want to rock out a great festival, Tacolandia wants you.

You will need to be game to sling 1,000 tacos.