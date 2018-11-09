Attention Taco Chefs: Tacolandia Wants You for Its January 26 Event

Phoenix New Times has a few vendor spots left for Tacolandia 2019, the taco-centric festival that will be returning on Saturday, January 26, to Margaret T. Hance Park. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. If you cook tacos and want to rock out a great festival, Tacolandia wants you.
You will need to be game to sling 1,000 tacos.
You also will need serving equipment, a catering or temporary food-service establishment permit, a certificate of insurance, and to meet a few other requirements.
New Times will provide a stipend (to be paid at the event), a 10-by-10-foot canopy, tables, utensils, and a link to the vendor's website on tacolandia.com.
If you're interested and want to learn more, reach out to alexandra.dennis@newtimes.com.
