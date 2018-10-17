 


The Colossal Loaded Fries & Rings is just one of the new menu items at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The Colossal Loaded Fries & Rings is just one of the new menu items at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

Check Out All the New Food at Talking Stick Resort Arena for Suns' Opener

Jennifer Goldberg | October 17, 2018 | 7:36am
AA

Attention, hungry basketball fans: Talking Stick Resort Arena is getting a number of new food options for the Phoenix Suns' 2018-2019 season, which opens today, Wednesday, October 17.

They're the creations of Levy Restaurants' Eileen Aguilera, the new executive chef for the arena.

Aguilera is no stranger to stadium cuisine; she arrived in Phoenix in June after stints as executive sous chef at Dodger Stadium and the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But a new city brings new flavors to discover and different palates to satisfy, Aguilera says.

"We took a look at the flavors here" when designing this season's new menu items, she says. "We researched all over."

The result is a fan-friendly lineup of stadium fare accented with Southwestern flavors.

The Suns Spicy Chorizo Dog was named by season ticketholders.
The Suns Spicy Chorizo Dog was named by season ticketholders.
Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

The Suns Spicy Chorizo Dog ($9) is topped with locally made Schreiner’s chorizo, black bean salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, fire-roasted green chiles, chipotle aioli, and crispy tortilla strips. Aguilera says she loves it because of its "bright colors — it pops, it catches the eye."

The new Suns Spicy Southwest Loaded Fries ($10) is topped with Schreiner's chorizo, green chile queso, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
The new Suns Spicy Southwest Loaded Fries ($10) is topped with Schreiner's chorizo, green chile queso, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

Schreiner's chorizo also makes a cameo on the Suns Spicy Southwest Loaded Fries ($10), a pile of potatoes blanketed with spicy green chile queso, pico de gallo, and cilantro.

Check Out All the New Food at Talking Stick Resort Arena for Suns' Opener (7)EXPAND
Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

The marquee item this year is the Colossal Loaded Fries & Rings ($15). It's exactly what it sounds like: a shareable portion of french fries buried underneath Four Peaks Kilt Lifter beer cheese sauce, bacon, chives, sour cream, and beer-battered onion rings, all served in a souvenir basketball bowl.

The Big Kid Dog is topped with mac and cheese and Fritos.
The Big Kid Dog is topped with mac and cheese and Fritos.
Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

There are also a few new dishes that are exclusive to the game-day menus inside the arena's suites. The Big Kid Dog is a gourmet wiener topped with macaroni and cheese and Fritos. The Impossible Minis are slider-size version of the popular plant-based burger (the full-size version will be available at the arena's Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location).

Click here for more information about dining options at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

