Check Out All the New Food at Talking Stick Resort Arena for Suns' Opener

Attention, hungry basketball fans: Talking Stick Resort Arena is getting a number of new food options for the Phoenix Suns' 2018-2019 season, which opens today, Wednesday, October 17.

They're the creations of Levy Restaurants' Eileen Aguilera, the new executive chef for the arena.

Aguilera is no stranger to stadium cuisine; she arrived in Phoenix in June after stints as executive sous chef at Dodger Stadium and the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But a new city brings new flavors to discover and different palates to satisfy, Aguilera says.

"We took a look at the flavors here" when designing this season's new menu items, she says. "We researched all over."

The result is a fan-friendly lineup of stadium fare accented with Southwestern flavors.

EXPAND The Suns Spicy Chorizo Dog was named by season ticketholders. Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

The Suns Spicy Chorizo Dog ($9) is topped with locally made Schreiner’s chorizo, black bean salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, fire-roasted green chiles, chipotle aioli, and crispy tortilla strips. Aguilera says she loves it because of its "bright colors — it pops, it catches the eye."

EXPAND The new Suns Spicy Southwest Loaded Fries ($10) is topped with Schreiner's chorizo, green chile queso, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

Schreiner's chorizo also makes a cameo on the Suns Spicy Southwest Loaded Fries ($10), a pile of potatoes blanketed with spicy green chile queso, pico de gallo, and cilantro.

EXPAND Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

The marquee item this year is the Colossal Loaded Fries & Rings ($15). It's exactly what it sounds like: a shareable portion of french fries buried underneath Four Peaks Kilt Lifter beer cheese sauce, bacon, chives, sour cream, and beer-battered onion rings, all served in a souvenir basketball bowl.

EXPAND The Big Kid Dog is topped with mac and cheese and Fritos. Courtesy of Phoenix Suns

There are also a few new dishes that are exclusive to the game-day menus inside the arena's suites. The Big Kid Dog is a gourmet wiener topped with macaroni and cheese and Fritos. The Impossible Minis are slider-size version of the popular plant-based burger (the full-size version will be available at the arena's Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location).

Click here for more information about dining options at Talking Stick Resort Arena.