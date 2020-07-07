 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Teddy Bernal, Owner of Frank and Lupe's Restaurants, Has Died
New Times Archives

Teddy Bernal, Owner of Frank and Lupe's Restaurants, Has Died

Lauren Cusimano | July 7, 2020 | 10:50am
AA

Teddy Bernal, the owner of Frank and Lupe’s Restaurants, has died at the age of 45 from COVID-19.

"We regret to inform the customers who we consider to be a part of the Bernal family that Teddy Bernal has lost his battle with COVID-19," reads a post from Monday, July 6, on the Frank and Lupe's Restaurants Facebook page. "Teddy was the most caring person you could meet and it was his life’s work and passion to run this restaurant that we all consider a second home."

“Teddy Bernal became ill weeks ago,” the post continues, "and we have taken the proper precautions as guided by the CDC to ensure that this is a safe and healthy environment for both our employees and customers."

The local chain of New Mexican food restaurants consists of Frank & Lupe’s Old Town Scottsdale, opened in 1995, and Frank & Lupe’s Ahwatukee, which opened in 2017. The original location, Frank & Lupe’s El Sombrero, in Socorro, New Mexico, was opened in 1975 by Bernal’s parents, Frank and Lupe.

The restaurant's Valley locations are closed Monday and Tuesday of this week but will be open and back to regular business hours on Wednesday.

According to 12 News, there have been 105,094 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,927 coronavirus-related deaths, as of the morning of July 7.

For more information, see the Frank and Lupe’s Restaurants website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

