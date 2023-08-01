Navigation
These 6 Phoenix restaurants are now closed. Another is closing soon

Multiple sushi restaurants, a cocktail lounge and a steakhouse are now closed.
August 1, 2023
Sushi Roku served an "artfully prepared selection of nigiri and sushi options," the New Times wrote in 2020. Sushi Roku closed on July 31.
Sushi Roku served an "artfully prepared selection of nigiri and sushi options," the New Times wrote in 2020. Sushi Roku closed on July 31.
This July in Phoenix was a scorcher. We broke record after record for long, hot days with little relief. The summer heat also means that the snowbirds have flown home, students have left for their break and Valley restaurants struggle with fewer customers, fewer staff and sky-high air conditioning bills. While many restaurants are hunkering down and waiting for business to pick up in the fall, others have closed their doors. These six restaurants around metro Phoenix are now permanently closed, and another is closing soon.

Cock N' Tails

Rock 'n' roll-themed restaurant, bar and cocktail lounge Cock N' Tails has closed in uptown Phoenix. Arizona native and Los Angeles rocker Kurt Johnson opened the spot three years ago with visions of live music and good eats. The menu featured items ranging from casual flatbreads called B Flats, to a bone marrow appetizer that customers could order with a shot of whiskey to drink from the bone. Much of the decor was inspired by instruments and music as Johnson designed the space to have the dark, intimate feel of a recording studio. The restaurant and bar is permanently closed and listed as an available retail property.

Steak & Stone

Mesa steakhouse and barbecue restaurant Steak & Stone closed this month after its building was sold. The restaurant, a neighbor of Falcon Field Airport, served steaks on a 500-degree cooking stone, which allowed customers to sear their steaks to their liking. Steak & Stone's website indicates that the restaurant is looking for a new home, although the location has not yet been announced.

Sushi Roku, located inside the W Scottsdale, closed on July 31 after 15 years in business.
Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku

As of July 31, Scottsdale restaurant Sushi Roku closed. The popular spot, located inside the W Scottsdale, served seafood in the Old Town area for 15 years. After its lease ended in July, the chain decided to focus on its other locations, according to a news release announcing the closure. W Scottsdale plans to open a new restaurant in the space and retain much of the Sushi Roku staff.

Shogun Japanese Restaurant

Shogun Japanese Restaurant, one of the first sushi bars in the Valley, opened in March 1983. Now, 40 years later, the restaurant has closed. The owners posted an announcement to social media in early July, explaining the closure of the restaurant. In the comments, dozens of customers shared their love of the eatery and reminisced about dates, family occasions and celebrations commemorated throughout the years.

After opening in 2019, Verdura quickly became a Phoenix vegan food staple.
Lauren Cusimano

Verdura

Vegan mainstay Verdura closed in late May with owner Julia Chugerman explaining on her Instagram account that she was no longer involved in the restaurant. She hinted, however, that the overall closure might be temporary, leading fans to seek more information in the comments. Now, however, it's certain that Verdura won't be reopening in its Seventh Street digs, as Ahwatukee-area restaurant Brunch Snob is moving in soon.

Max Saigon

After six years in business, Viet-Cajun restaurant Max Saigon in Chandler has closed. The restaurant, whose menu included noodle soups and Louisiana-style seafood boils, has been replaced with another Vietnamese restaurant called Goc Saigon. The early July closure followed a temporary shutdown while the restaurant underwent renovations. In the closing announcement Max Saigon posted online, it encouraged customers to visit the new spot.

El Charro Hipster Bar and Cafe on Grand Avenue will close at the end of August.
Lauren Cusimano

Closing Soon:

El Charro Hipster Bar & Cafe

Located in the heart of the Grand Avenue arts district, El Charro Hipster Bar & Cafe has served coffee, cocktails and Mexican and Spanish-inspired food for five years. But recently, the owners announced that the family-run business will close at the end of August. They cited a hike in rent prices as cause for the closure.
