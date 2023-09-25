These 5 Arizona breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival

"The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is thrilled to see our members being recognized on the national stage, for the amazing beer that our breweries produce," Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Deputy Director Andrew Bauman said via email. "Breweries take extraordinary steps for quality assurance, recipe development, the mechanics of brewing and packaging, all while being the example of community involvement in their hometowns."

Gold: Citrus Snack (Contemporary Gose)

Flying Basset Brewing

720 W. Ray Road, Gilbert

click to enlarge Tucson's Basin + Range Brewing isn't officially open yet, but won a silver medal for In Bloom, a gose made with fig leaves and cactus fruit. Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Silver: In Bloom (Contemporary Gose)

Basin + Range Brewing

Tucson

click to enlarge A silver medal from the Great American Beer Festival awards. Five Arizona breweries took home six medals in 2023. Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Silver: Railhead Red (Extra Special Bitter)

Lumberyard Brewing Co.

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

Bronze: Fate Single Hop Sour (American Sour Ale)

Fate Brewing Co.

4445 N. Seventh St.

1312 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

201 E. Southern Ave., Suite 111

click to enlarge Wren House Brewing Co. took home two bronze medals at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival awards. Arizona Craft Brewers Guild