 These Arizona brewers won medals at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beer

These 5 Arizona breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival

The competition recognizes the best craft beer in the country. This year, five Arizona brewers brought home six medals.
September 25, 2023
Flying Basset Brewing, which will close on Saturday, took home its first medal at the Great American Beer Festival Awards. The brewery won a gold for its Citrus Snack Gose.
Flying Basset Brewing, which will close on Saturday, took home its first medal at the Great American Beer Festival Awards. The brewery won a gold for its Citrus Snack Gose. Arizona Craft Brewers Guild
Share this:
Five Arizona brewers took home six medals at the Great American Beer Festival’s awards on Saturday in Denver, including two first-time winners.

For Flying Basset Brewing, one of the breweries taking home its first medal, the win is bittersweet. The brewery is set to close its doors in Gilbert at the end of the month.

Each year, breweries from around the country gather in Colorado for the colossal tasting event and awards, which are among the most coveted in the craft beer world. At the 2023 festival, thousands of beers were judged and 303 medals were awarded in 99 beer categories across 175 beer styles, according to the Brewers Association, which hosts the event.

"The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is thrilled to see our members being recognized on the national stage, for the amazing beer that our breweries produce," Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Deputy Director Andrew Bauman said via email. "Breweries take extraordinary steps for quality assurance, recipe development, the mechanics of brewing and packaging, all while being the example of community involvement in their hometowns."

Here are the winning beers and brewers from Arizona.

Gold: Citrus Snack (Contemporary Gose)

Flying Basset Brewing
720 W. Ray Road, Gilbert
Perhaps as one last hoorah before it permanently closes on Saturday, Flying Basset Brewing took home its first GABF medal – a gold in the category for contemporary gose. The gose-style ale is brewed with Himalayan sea salt and grapefruit, tangerine and blood orange are added for a citrusy flavor.
click to enlarge
Tucson's Basin + Range Brewing isn't officially open yet, but won a silver medal for In Bloom, a gose made with fig leaves and cactus fruit.
Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Silver: In Bloom (Contemporary Gose)

Basin + Range Brewing
Tucson
Basin + Range Brewing hasn’t opened a taproom yet, but the Tucson-based company has already taken home its first award for In Bloom, a gose made with fig leaves and cactus fruit. The brewers told followers on Instagram to look for this brew and other seasonal beers on tap around Tucson in October.

click to enlarge
A silver medal from the Great American Beer Festival awards. Five Arizona breweries took home six medals in 2023.
Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Silver: Railhead Red (Extra Special Bitter)

Lumberyard Brewing Co.
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
Lumberyard Brewing Co. has served craft beer up north since 2010. The brewer’s Railhead Red is one of its flagship beers which blends crystal and caramel malts and is moderately hopped, creating a balance of sweet malt and bitterness that is true to the style. This marks the brewery's sixth GABF medal but the first for its ESB.

Bronze: Fate Single Hop Sour (American Sour Ale)

Fate Brewing Co.
4445 N. Seventh St.
1312 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
201 E. Southern Ave., Suite 111
Fate Brewing Co., which earlier this year added a new brewpub on Seventh Street, took home bronze for its American sour ale. As the name implies, the brewer highlights just one hop in the ale, which is described as “tart, refreshing and a bit juicy” on Fate’s website. Currently in its Tempe taproom, an El Dorado-hopped version is available on tap. El Dorado hops can impart the flavor and aroma of tropical fruits like pineapple, watermelon or stone fruits. This is Fate's third medal, and first for this style.
click to enlarge
Wren House Brewing Co. took home two bronze medals at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival awards.
Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Bronze: Hooks & Dun (Extra Special Bitter)
Bronze: Blue Quad Roller Skates (Juicy or Hazy Imperial IPA)

Wren House Brewing Co.
2125 N. 24th St.
Local darling Wren House Brewing Co. added to its medal collection, taking home two bronze awards for its extra special bitter and imperial IPA. The ESB Hooks & Dun offers notes of caramelized honey balancing malty flavors, with a dry, slightly bitter finish. Blue Quad Roller Skates was brewed in collaboration with two hop companies, using Yakima Chief's Citra 702 Trial and NZ Hops Ltd Superdelic Hops, along with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo to provide notes of mango and citrus.

The awards come on the heels of Wren House opening its Ahwatukee beer hall, Wren Südhalle. The company also has a third Valley taproom in the works at PV, the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall, set to open in 2024. These medals bring Wren House's total haul to date to five and are the brewery's first nods in these two beer styles. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending

Prost to these 8 Oktoberfest events happening around metro Phoenix this fall

Beer

Prost to these 8 Oktoberfest events happening around metro Phoenix this fall

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Two new bars to open in the old Rula Bula space in Tempe. Here's what to expect

Food & Drink News

Two new bars to open in the old Rula Bula space in Tempe. Here's what to expect

By Georgann Yara
Sunny's Lounge opens in the former Shady's. Here's what to expect

Openings & Closings

Sunny's Lounge opens in the former Shady's. Here's what to expect

By Sara Crocker
Mexican craft brewery Buqui Bichi makes its mark in Chandler

First Taste

Mexican craft brewery Buqui Bichi makes its mark in Chandler

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation