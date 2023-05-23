Wren House and Flower Child among new restaurants announced for PV mall redevelopment

Two restaurants, a taproom and a gelateria will be part of PV, the redevelopment at Paradise Valley Mall, and are set to open in 2024, according to a news release.
Now, more food and beverage concepts have joined the mix including Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Wren House Brewing Co. and Frost Gelato.
Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant Blanco and the health-conscious, fast-casual Flower Child are two popular eateries of restaurateur Sam Fox. Blanco will be adjacent to a three-acre park in the heart of the development, according to the release, and Flower Child will be nearby. Both are planned to open in summer 2024.
Craft brewer Wren House, which is also working toward opening a taproom in Ahwatukee, will open a location at PV.
Also announced as newcomers to PV are beauty retailers Sephora and Distinctive Salon Aveda. In addition to dining, shopping, entertainment and housing, the redevelopment will also include a hotel and a four-story office building.
“PV is not just about revitalizing the former Paradise Valley Mall, but creating a new destination that can be the core of the community,” Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development, said in the release.
“Welcoming best-in-class tenants like Sam Fox’s Blanco and Flower Child, Sephora and Aveda along with local favorites Wren House Brewing and Frost Gelato brings us a step closer to shaping the space we envisioned that fundamentally fosters a sense of belonging and pride in the neighborhood," he said.
The former mall site encompasses more than 100 acres of north Phoenix near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard. RED Development, the company behind the project, previously announced that dine-in movie theater Harkins Ciné Grill and grocer Whole Foods will be part of PV, along with 400 apartments.
