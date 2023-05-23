Navigation
Food News

Wren House and Flower Child among new restaurants announced for PV mall redevelopment

May 23, 2023 11:35AM

The fast-casual eatery Flower Child has vegan, paleo, gluten-free and vegetarian options on the menu. It is one of four new dining and drinking options coming to PV.
The fast-casual eatery Flower Child has vegan, paleo, gluten-free and vegetarian options on the menu. It is one of four new dining and drinking options coming to PV. Flower Child
Two restaurants, a taproom and a gelateria will be part of PV, the redevelopment at Paradise Valley Mall, and are set to open in 2024, according to a news release.

The former mall site encompasses more than 100 acres of north Phoenix near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard. RED Development, the company behind the project, previously announced that dine-in movie theater Harkins Ciné Grill and grocer Whole Foods will be part of PV, along with 400 apartments.

Now, more food and beverage concepts have joined the mix including Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Wren House Brewing Co. and Frost Gelato.

Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant Blanco and the health-conscious, fast-casual Flower Child are two popular eateries of restaurateur Sam Fox. Blanco will be adjacent to a three-acre park in the heart of the development, according to the release, and Flower Child will be nearby. Both are planned to open in summer 2024.
click to enlarge
A rendering of the entry to Blanco Cocina + Cantina, one of four new dining and drinking options announced at PV, the redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall.
RED Development
“Bringing Blanco and Flower Child to such an iconic location felt like a natural fit,” Fox said in the release. “It's an honor to be a part of this vibrant transformation and we can't wait to share our concepts with the community.”

Craft brewer Wren House, which is also working toward opening a taproom in Ahwatukee, will open a location at PV.

click to enlarge
Frost Gelato, which will open its fifth Valley location at PV, offers gelato made onsite daily.
Heather Hoch
Finally, Frost Gelato will open its fifth Valley location at PV, where it will serve hand-crafted gelatos and sorbets. Its master gelato chef, Nazario Melchionda, hails from Bologna, Italy, and the shop imports many ingredients from Italy.

Also announced as newcomers to PV are beauty retailers Sephora and Distinctive Salon Aveda. In addition to dining, shopping, entertainment and housing, the redevelopment will also include a hotel and a four-story office building.

“PV is not just about revitalizing the former Paradise Valley Mall, but creating a new destination that can be the core of the community,” Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development, said in the release.

“Welcoming best-in-class tenants like Sam Fox’s Blanco and Flower Child, Sephora and Aveda along with local favorites Wren House Brewing and Frost Gelato brings us a step closer to shaping the space we envisioned that fundamentally fosters a sense of belonging and pride in the neighborhood," he said.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
