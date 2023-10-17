Trevor's Liquor to open 2 new Valley locations. Here's when and where

And with two upcoming locations slated to open over the next 12 months, the adult beverages-and-more establishment is poised to double its family, adding to its current locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix.
By the end of this year, a third location of Trevor's will open in the Arcadia area at 36th Street and Indian School Road. And in fall 2024, a fourth location is slated to open at the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall, a sprawling complex with a host of new restaurants poised and ready to move in. Here's what to expect at Trevor's two upcoming drinks destinations.
Trevor's comes to Arcadia
At 11,000 square feet, the upcoming Arcadia area location will be the chain's smallest. However, it will still feature a full bar, full-service dining, cigar humidor and large retail presence, according to owner Jeff McDonald.
There won’t be a patio or cigar lounge, but there will be pinball machines, which are not in the other stores. The mid-century design will be reflected in details like light fixtures, wall treatments and an overall clean and sleek look. This new location will also have its own unique cocktail menu.
These are among the features tailored to the vibe of the area, McDonald says.
“We try to keep the designs to fit the neighborhood, and this one has a fresh and youthful feel,” McDonald says.
The collection of nearby local establishments, like Century Grand across the street, was among the reasons for selecting this spot, he says.
“We feel like there’s a lot of energy there, people are out and about. It’s a good fit,” McDonald says.
Another location heads to PV
Slated for fall 2024, Trevor's' fourth location is opening at PV, the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment at Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road. It will occupy the former Sears department store and at 14,000 square feet, will be very similar to Trevor's north Phoenix shop. This location is planned to have golf simulators, a cigar lounge, a patio, a full bar, full-service dining and a whiskey bar.
Here, Trevor's will be part of a mega mixed-use development that will feature multi-family residential units with luxury amenities, a three-acre park, retail, dining and a Whole Foods Market as an anchor.
This project is helmed by RED Development, a commercial real estate company known for its mixed-use properties that include CityScape, The Shops at Hilton Village and Chandler Village Center. McDonald says this was a major reason he went with putting a fourth location here, even though it wasn’t necessarily planned.
“Pretty much everything they do has a great feel and it revitalizes the area,” McDonald says. “We weren’t really looking. It kind of fell into our lap and we are excited to be part of it.”
With both upcoming stores, McDonald aims to add to the vibe of the surrounding areas — as his current locations do in Scottsdale and Phoenix.
“We look for neighborhoods with a good density of residential around it,” McDonald says. “Our goal is to fit in with the neighborhoods and be a place for the community to come together.”
Trevor’s Liquor
7340 E. McDowell Road, Scottsdale
7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
Coming Soon:
3601 E. Indian School Road
12820 N. Tatum Blvd.