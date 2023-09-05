Gilbert's Flying Basset Brewing to close this month. Here's how to get one last pint

"Sorry to hear. But you guys really did it and had a great lineup," Jaren Foster wrote. "Way to chase the dream, Rob."

"This is very heartbreaking. Was an avid patron and loved this brewery. It is one of the first establishments I fell in love with upon moving to Gilbert in 2020," Joel Jaeger wrote. "To me it had the best beers top to bottom of any brewery I have ever visited. I enjoyed every new and rerelease they did along with their award-winning staples."There were also well-wishes for the owners and the brewery team, helmed by Joshua "Archy" Archuleta.The brewery's post thanked its devotees and said it will continue to offer specials on beer and merchandise until the brewery closes.