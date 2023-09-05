Gilbert's Flying Basset Brewing to close this month. Here's how to get one last pint

"It has been over six years since Flying Basset Brewing opened its doors to the Arizona craft beer industry," the brewery's owners shared on the company's Instagram and Facebook pages. "Each one of those years has been a wild and eventful ride. Unfortunately, our time here will be coming to an end."
The brewery will close after service on Sept. 30. Philadelphia Sandwich Co., which operates one of its three locations from inside the Gilbert brewery, will continue serving, but food will only be available to-go beginning on Oct. 1.
The 10-barrel brewery opened in 2018 near Ray and Cooper roads, the brainchild of pilot Rob Gangon and his wife Sara Cotton. The brewery has received several accolades in the past year. Its coffee beer, Alchemist Breakfast, received a bronze medal from the World Beer Cup, an international competition hosted by the Brewers Association.
In 2022, the brewery's Mexican-style lager, El Capitan, received a gold medal for lager and a bronze for "Best in Show" at the Arizona Craft Beer Awards, an event hosted by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.
"This is very heartbreaking. Was an avid patron and loved this brewery. It is one of the first establishments I fell in love with upon moving to Gilbert in 2020," Joel Jaeger wrote. "To me it had the best beers top to bottom of any brewery I have ever visited. I enjoyed every new and rerelease they did along with their award-winning staples."
There were also well-wishes for the owners and the brewery team, helmed by Joshua "Archy" Archuleta.
The brewery's post thanked its devotees and said it will continue to offer specials on beer and merchandise until the brewery closes.
"Sorry to hear. But you guys really did it and had a great lineup," Jaren Foster wrote. "Way to chase the dream, Rob."
