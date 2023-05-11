These Arizona craft beers were named among the best in the world

"World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival competition give Arizona and Arizona brewers a worldwide stage to be complimented on their success," Bauman wrote in an email.

Goodyear's Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. took home two medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup.

Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear

click to enlarge Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Anthony Worthy and owner Laura Hansen hold up their medals from the 2023 World Beer Cup. Laura Hansen

"When we took home the gold in the first category of the night it was a bit overwhelming, crazy exciting and just plain fantastic," Saddle Mountain owner Laura Hansen wrote in an email. "With over 10,000 beers entered in 103 categories, to take home two medals is pretty outstanding. I’m so happy to have the team I have and a wonderful brewer."



State 48 Brewery Multiple locations

click to enlarge Flying Basset Brewing's coffee beer, Alchemis Breakfast, won bronze in the 2023 World Beer Cup. Flying Basset Brewing Flying Basset Brewing 720 W. Ray Road, Gilbert

click to enlarge LazyG Brewhouse owners Jim and Jean-Marie Bellington at the 2023 World Beer Cup awards ceremony. Rob Fullmer LazyG Brewhouse 220 W. Leroux St., Prescott

"The Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild is excited for all Arizona breweries for consistently putting in the effort to make great beer, and very proud to celebrate with Flying Basset, LazyG, Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. and State 48 for their recognition on this, the biggest stage in the world of beer," Bauman said.