Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

These Arizona craft beers were named among the best in the world

May 11, 2023 2:36PM

Four Arizona brewers, including Saddle Mountain Brewing Co., racked up five medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup.
Four Arizona brewers, including Saddle Mountain Brewing Co., racked up five medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup. Rob Fullmer
Four Arizona brewers took home five medals at the World Beer Cup on Wednesday, May 10. It marks the best showing from the state's brewers to date, according to Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild deputy director Andrew Bauman.

The World Beer Cup is an international competition hosted by the Brewers Association, which also honors brewing excellence through the Great American Beer Festival awards. The World Beer Cup, often dubbed the “Olympics of beer competitions,” was held in Nashville, Tennessee as part of the Craft Brewers Conference.

The event awarded breweries in 103 categories representing 176 beer styles. There were more than 10,000 entries from 2,376 breweries throughout 51 countries.

"World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival competition give Arizona and Arizona brewers a worldwide stage to be complimented on their success," Bauman wrote in an email.

Here are the four Arizona winners along with their medal-gaining brews.
click to enlarge
Goodyear's Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. took home two medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup.
Lauren Cusimano

Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.

15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear
Goodyear brewpub Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. took home two medals at the World Beer Cup, gaining gold for its American wheat beer Taildragger 5G, and silver for its Scottish-style Ale, Taildragger Clan-Destine.

click to enlarge
Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Anthony Worthy and owner Laura Hansen hold up their medals from the 2023 World Beer Cup.
Laura Hansen
The witbier 5G is coriander-forward with citrus notes. Clan-Destine is Saddle Mountain’s best-known and most-awarded beer. The export ale has previously taken gold three years in a row at the Great American Beer Festival awards and also received a silver medal at the World Beer Cup in 2018. The beer predates his time at the brewery, so this marks the first win for brewer Anthony Worthy.

"When we took home the gold in the first category of the night it was a bit overwhelming, crazy exciting and just plain fantastic," Saddle Mountain owner Laura Hansen wrote in an email. "With over 10,000 beers entered in 103 categories, to take home two medals is pretty outstanding. I’m so happy to have the team I have and a wonderful brewer."

State 48 Brewery

Multiple locations
State 48 Brewery, a business that was founded in Surprise and now has taprooms across the Valley, won its first World Beer Cup medal on Wednesday. The brewery rose straight to the top and won a gold in the strong porter category for its Baltic Porter.

Brewed out of State 48’s Scottsdale Lager House, the porter is cold-fermented and has notes of cocoa, coffee and chocolate. As a strong porter, it clocks in at 8.5% ABV. “Thank you brew team for crushing it,” State 48 shared on Instagram. “Come on by any of our locations today and try the best porter in the world.”

click to enlarge
Flying Basset Brewing's coffee beer, Alchemis Breakfast, won bronze in the 2023 World Beer Cup.
Flying Basset Brewing

Flying Basset Brewing

720 W. Ray Road, Gilbert
Gilbert brewery and restaurant Flying Basset Brewing was awarded bronze for its coffee beer, Alchemist Breakfast. The blonde ale is made with single-origin, organic Papua New Guinea coffee beans roasted by Mesa-based Alchemy Roast.

“This beer is special to me personally,” head brewer Joshua “Archy” Archuleta shared in an email about the brewery's first World Beer Cup win. He noted that he created it as a “light, crushable breakfast beer” that’s perfect to pair with a Sunday morning football game.

It’s also a way to collaborate with his friends who own Alchemy: “Jake (Kilian) and Holly (Cavanaugh) are cranking out some great local coffee.”

click to enlarge
LazyG Brewhouse owners Jim and Jean-Marie Bellington at the 2023 World Beer Cup awards ceremony.
Rob Fullmer

LazyG Brewhouse

220 W. Leroux St., Prescott
One Prescott brewery received bronze in the English Ale category for its Sunshine Blonde, which won gold last year. The LazyG Brewhouse beer is brewed with Pride of Ringwood hops, which offer a spicy, fruity aroma, and a clean, crisp finish.

Members of the Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild along with brewery owners and staff attended the awards ceremony in Nashville to celebrate and receive their awards.

"The Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild is excited for all Arizona breweries for consistently putting in the effort to make great beer, and very proud to celebrate with Flying Basset, LazyG, Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. and State 48 for their recognition on this, the biggest stage in the world of beer," Bauman said.

To see the full winners list, visit worldbeercup.org.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation