The 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival Gets Rolling This Weekend

If you’ve ever been extra-excited at your office because it’s food truck day and it’s almost lunchtime, then hold on to your hat. The 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival will host more than 55 food trucks — all in one place — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, February 16 and 17.

Here’s how it works. Head down to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick with an open mind and empty tum. Once in, you’re free to start ordering from your favorite food trucks, or try something new — all trucks will have a $2 sample menu.