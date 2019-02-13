The 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival Gets Rolling This Weekend

If you’ve ever been extra-excited at your office because it’s food truck day and it’s almost lunchtime, then hold on to your hat. The 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival will host more than 55 food trucks — all in one place — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, February 16 and 17.
Here’s how it works. Head down to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick with an open mind and empty tum. Once in, you’re free to start ordering from your favorite food trucks, or try something new — all trucks will have a $2 sample menu.
Trucks compete for the Best Bite at the Street Eats Food Truck Festival award, as well as People’s Choice Award. Trucks ready to roll down include Sally's B.B.Q., the Maine Lobster Lady, 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, The American Poutine Co., Cactus Corn Kettlecorn, Los Jeztecos, and Waffle Crush. You’ll of course need a break from solids at some point, and that’s when Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Sodas or State Fair Old Fashioned Lemonade can step in.
And for some restaurants, this is their first year at the festival and as a mobile eatery. Originally from Portland, Killer Burger opened its first location outside the Northwest last May in Scottsdale, and recently added the food truck version in late 2018 — and it was driven straight to Phoenix from the City of Roses. They'll be there slinging $2 samples of their famed PBPB (peanut butter, pickle, bacon) burger. And to answer your questions, that's a no on the bottomless fries. There just isn't the freezer space.
What’s more, there will also be eating contests, a local vendor marketplace, and cooking classes. That’s on top of live music, lawn games, and a kid’s zone.
Tickets are $12 for general admission, and free for kids 12 and under. That goes up to $15 on the day of (kids will still be free). VIP tickets are $75 and include four food tokens, five beverages, private restrooms, and VIP Lounge access.
For more information, see the Street Eats Food Truck Festival website.
