 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
The Maine Lobster Lady's long lines are worth it.EXPAND
The Maine Lobster Lady's long lines are worth it.
Melissa Fossum

The 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival Gets Rolling This Weekend

Lauren Cusimano | February 13, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

If you’ve ever been extra-excited at your office because it’s food truck day and it’s almost lunchtime, then hold on to your hat. The 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival will host more than 55 food trucks — all in one place — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, February 16 and 17.

Here’s how it works. Head down to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick with an open mind and empty tum. Once in, you’re free to start ordering from your favorite food trucks, or try something new — all trucks will have a $2 sample menu.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Trucks compete for the Best Bite at the Street Eats Food Truck Festival award, as well as People’s Choice Award. Trucks ready to roll down include Sally's B.B.Q., the Maine Lobster Lady, 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, The American Poutine Co., Cactus Corn Kettlecorn, Los Jeztecos, and Waffle Crush. You’ll of course need a break from solids at some point, and that’s when Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Sodas or State Fair Old Fashioned Lemonade can step in.

The 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival Gets Rolling This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of Killer Burger

And for some restaurants, this is their first year at the festival and as a mobile eatery. Originally from Portland, Killer Burger opened its first location outside the Northwest last May in Scottsdale, and recently added the food truck version in late 2018 — and it was driven straight to Phoenix from the City of Roses. They'll be there slinging $2 samples of their famed PBPB (peanut butter, pickle, bacon) burger. And to answer your questions, that's a no on the bottomless fries. There just isn't the freezer space.

What’s more, there will also be eating contests, a local vendor marketplace, and cooking classes. That’s on top of live music, lawn games, and a kid’s zone.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, and free for kids 12 and under. That goes up to $15 on the day of (kids will still be free). VIP tickets are $75 and include four food tokens, five beverages, private restrooms, and VIP Lounge access.

For more information, see the Street Eats Food Truck Festival website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: