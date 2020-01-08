Three Sips of Phoenix Beer News: Openings, Closings, and New Flavors

Local beer companies are moving and shaking with the New Year — some moving up, some just moving out. Either way, it’s going to be an interesting 2020 for those interested in brew news.

We’ll start with the bad, and work our way out.

Now Closed: Mother Bunch Brewing

Mother Bunch Brewing has closed on Seventh Street on the edge of downtown Phoenix. The female-owned Garfield District brewery had been in business for more than five years, yet as owner Julie Meeker announced on Facebook, “I will never regret this opportunity to share my love of craft beer and spread the story of women in brewing.”

Now Available: Gilt Lifter from Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Arizona’s largest brewery has announced its lowest-calorie beer — Gilt Lifter Scottish Light Ale, a 99-calorie per 12-ounce can ale. The cleverly titled beer, a riff on the beloved Kilt Lifter, launched this week and will be available as six-packs, in 15-packs, and on draft at Four Peaks locations. "This isn’t just a watered-down version of Kilt Lifter,” Andy Ingram, Four Peaks’ co-founder and head brewer, says in a press release, “This is an entirely new recipe.”

Coming Soon: Huss Brewing Co. at Phoenix Convention Center

This fall, Phoenix Convention Center will be welcoming a two-story, downtown location of Huss Brewing Co. The craft beer taproom and full-service restaurant will be located at Third and Monroe streets — with a balcony and patio looking out onto Monroe Street (from the looks of it). “Most important, we're looking forward to being a part of the downtown Phoenix community and helping the revitalization of the area,” Leah Huss, Huss Brewing Co. co-owner, says in a press release, “especially bringing a vibrant nightlife back to downtown's sports, arts and events community."

