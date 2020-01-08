 


  • Herban Planet
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

It's the end of the Mother Road.EXPAND
It's the end of the Mother Road.
Melissa Fossum

Three Sips of Phoenix Beer News: Openings, Closings, and New Flavors

Lauren Cusimano | January 8, 2020 | 6:00am
Local beer companies are moving and shaking with the New Year — some moving up, some just moving out. Either way, it’s going to be an interesting 2020 for those interested in brew news.

We’ll start with the bad, and work our way out.

Now Closed: Mother Bunch Brewing

Mother Bunch Brewing has closed on Seventh Street on the edge of downtown Phoenix. The female-owned Garfield District brewery had been in business for more than five years, yet as owner Julie Meeker announced on Facebook, “I will never regret this opportunity to share my love of craft beer and spread the story of women in brewing.”

Gilt Lifter is available now — but not actually at gyms.EXPAND
Gilt Lifter is available now — but not actually at gyms.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Now Available: Gilt Lifter from Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Arizona’s largest brewery has announced its lowest-calorie beer — Gilt Lifter Scottish Light Ale, a 99-calorie per 12-ounce can ale. The cleverly titled beer, a riff on the beloved Kilt Lifter, launched this week and will be available as six-packs, in 15-packs, and on draft at Four Peaks locations. "This isn’t just a watered-down version of Kilt Lifter,” Andy Ingram, Four Peaks’ co-founder and head brewer, says in a press release, “This is an entirely new recipe.”

Look out, Monroe Street. No, seriously, you can look out on Monroe Street.EXPAND
Look out, Monroe Street. No, seriously, you can look out on Monroe Street.
Huss Brewing Co.

Coming Soon: Huss Brewing Co. at Phoenix Convention Center

This fall, Phoenix Convention Center will be welcoming a two-story, downtown location of Huss Brewing Co. The craft beer taproom and full-service restaurant will be located at Third and Monroe streets — with a balcony and patio looking out onto Monroe Street (from the looks of it). “Most important, we're looking forward to being a part of the downtown Phoenix community and helping the revitalization of the area,” Leah Huss, Huss Brewing Co. co-owner, says in a press release, “especially bringing a vibrant nightlife back to downtown's sports, arts and events community."

For more information, visit the Mother Bunch Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing Co., and Huss Brewing Co. websites.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

