Best Thing I Ate All Week: A Soulful Torta Drowned in Chile Sauce

"You know your torta comes covered in hot sauce, right?"

I was standing at the counter at TEG Torta Shop (formerly Tortas el Guero), the humble but great torta hall on 16th Street, which has earned a reputation over 15 years in business. I had just ordered a Torta Ahogada. And then, after paying, I asked for cups to fill up at the iced salsa bar. Most of the salsas here are spicy.

TEG has a menu jammed with just over a dozen tortas. This is a menu with no weak links. The tortas are based on more traditional preparations (carne asada, ham and cheese, cochinita pibil) but range to a few selections you might be a little more surprised to see in a Mexican torta shop (Hawaiian and Cuban sandwiches). There is even a turkey tail torta.