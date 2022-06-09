First Sip: From Fun Shop to Farmhouse Brewery, Here's What to Try at Roses by the Stairs

With concrete floors, high exposed ceilings, a glass garage door, and large steel fermentation vessels, Roses by the Stairs is a far cry from its predecessor. Easley's Fun Shop inhabited the building for over 70 years before closing in 2018. Now, the new brewery on Fifth Avenue and McDowell Roads has moved in.
The aging, bright yellow paint has been traded for a modern orange exterior complete with large windows and a dog-friendly patio. Roses by the Stairs opened its doors on May 14.
"Beer is for all," the sign in the middle reads. Yes. This is what we came for.
After ordering a flight of all seven five-ounce pours for $3 a pop, we settled into a table. It was noticeably warm inside the brewery, so the cold beers offered respite from the heat.
Both brews are a nod to owners Jordan Ham and Allison Russell's seven-month-old baby girl, Josie. As Ham told the story of his family-owned business, she cooed and fussed in the background. Ham recalled his grandfather's print shop, where he spent time growing up. When Josie was on the way, he became nostalgic for that childhood, he says.
The beers at Rose's by the Stairs are seasonal, like the Sherri Dear, a fruited sour made with prickly pear fruits. This beer, a favorite of the night, offered a perfect marriage between prickly pear lemonade and beer, with a bright pink hue and refreshing taste.
After a round of sipping suds made us hungry, we sought out food options. The brewery doesn't serve food, but customers can bring their own or have Little O's from next door delivered to the table. We scanned a QR code and ordered a flatbread and a salad.
Robert Rosemann, who came by way of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., Tombstone Brewing Co., and Cerebral Brewing in Denver, is Roses by the Stairs' head brewer, Ham says. He plans to keep seven to 12 seasonal beers on tap, using local ingredients to craft each batch.
"We're brewing twice a week, so we'll probably have a new IPA about every other week," he says.
The Linda Mar, a west coast IPA, was hoppy and bitter with notes of tangerine. Ham and Russell named it after a local surf spot from their San Francisco days. Finally, we tried the We are BG, a hazy IPA with creamy citrus and vanilla flavors. This brew clocked in with the highest alcohol content on the menu at 8.6 percent. The beer is named after Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury star who has been detained in Russia since February.
It still has a few kinks to work out, but Roses by the Stairs is a solid addition to the Roosevelt and Encanto neighborhoods. And when it cools down, we might even bring our dog to hang out on the patio.
Roses by the Stairs
www.rosesbythestairsbrewing.com
509 West McDowell Road
Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.