Baked Goods

After 18 years, Urban Cookies is expanding with a new Scottsdale bakery

June 21, 2023 7:00AM

Brady and Shaun Breese own Urban Cookies Bakeshop, a Phoenix favorite set to open in Scottsdale this fall.
Brady and Shaun Breese own Urban Cookies Bakeshop, a Phoenix favorite set to open in Scottsdale this fall. Jill Richards Photography
“If you can believe it, we started out 18 years ago just selling four cookies that were packaged in gift boxes,” says Shaun Breese who owns Urban Cookies Bakeshop with her husband Brady Breese. “We only sold our gifts online and shipped nationwide. It wasn’t until a year later that we opened our first retail shop.”

So much has changed since Urban Cookies opened. It was before Instagram was a thing, before “organic” was a food buzzword and long before the Breese's announced plans to expand. But after almost two decades, the beloved bakery, famous for its cookies and cupcakes, is set to open a second shop on Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale this fall.

“The biggest reason we decided to open a second location is that if we didn’t, we knew we would forever regret it, ” Shaun says. The new space is a 1,200-square-foot former Subway. All of the doughs, batters and frostings will still be made at the larger Phoenix location before they're transported to Scottsdale.

“Everything will still be baked fresh daily at the new location so customers will enjoy all the great smells,” Shaun adds. 

Those smells are part of what’s made Urban Cookies famous. Stepping into the storefront on Seventh Street is like stepping into grandma’s kitchen. Customers are enveloped in a nostalgic perfume of warm cinnamon and comforting vanilla.

The display case carries the same rustic familiarity but with a fancy flair. Rows of flawless cupcakes are topped with sky-high coils of icing and flourishes like fruity compote, fudgy swirls and chocolate pearls. Dense and delicious brownies and bars glisten with caramelization and cakes are layered with tangy cream cheese frosting.

There are also cookies, of course – stacks upon stacks of thick specimens with crispy outsides and gooey insides. In addition to the original lineup, which includes milk and dark chocolate chip and pineapple coconut, new varieties include peanut butter, snickerdoodle and updated classics free of dairy, eggs and gluten. The dairy-free confetti is a colorful confection made with natural sprinkles and organic cane sugar.
click to enlarge
Urban Cookies sells so much more than just cookies. Try the many flavors of cupcakes.
Allison Young
Almost two decades of business has brought with it unforeseen punches and pivots. For the first five years, the couple sold only cookies, but after the 2008 financial crisis and their first baby arriving in 2009, the Breese's business was barely surviving.

“It was clear we had to do something, so we launched our cupcake line,” Shaun says. As luck would have it, Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” called in 2011. Urban Cookies took home the title and that win doubled the company's revenue within two years.

The next challenge was surviving a forced relocation in 2017 when the landlord sold the building to a developer for Starbucks. Urban Cookies moved two miles south on Seventh Street and the Breese's doubled their sales yet again.

Fast forward a few years and the COVID-19 pandemic would prove to be the business' biggest obstacle.  But within 24 hours of closing, Urban Cookies shifted to online ordering, curbside pickup and offering a free cookie for every customer.

“Although sales dropped 25 percent, we made it through and never had to let a single employee go. We’re most proud of that and most grateful to our loyal customers who have helped us get through every challenge,” Shaun says.
click to enlarge
One of the comments Urban Cookies' owners often receive is that their treats aren't too sweet.
Allison Young
The loyal following has been a constant from the get-go. Whether picking up a slew of cupcakes for a kid’s birthday party or treating themselves to an afternoon pick-me-up, customers embrace the bakery’s friendly service and desserts that rely on premium ingredients like organic sugar, European-style butter and unbleached flour.

“I bake like a cook, which allows for a lot more creativity and personal interpretation,” says Brady, a self-taught baker who breaks rules and finds inventive ways to make great recipes. “This is also why the number one rave we get from customers is that our treats aren’t too sweet.”

The neighborly service can be attributed to Shaun who oversees marketing and customer experience.

“As a married couple, it’s nice that Brady and I have our own areas of expertise, but we always come together with the same vision for where we’re going,” Shaun says.

click to enlarge
"We knew it was finally time," Shaun Breese says about opening a second location in Scottsdale.
Urban Cookies Bakeshop
Two kids, thousands of cookies and cupcakes, and a soon-to-be second location later, Shaun and Brady have stayed true to their values while adjusting for life’s sweet and not-so-sweet surprises.

“Seeing as it took us 18 years to open a second location, I have to say that this is the milestone we are most proud of,” Shaun says. “Another great milestone will be seeing our kids have their first jobs in our business.”

Urban Cookies Bakeshop

2325 N. Seventh St., Phoenix
Opening this fall: 8776 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale
urbancookies.com
Allison Young
Summer Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

