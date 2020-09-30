 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Plant Based |

Where to Find Vegan Wings in Greater Phoenix

Julie Levin | September 30, 2020 | 7:00am
The vegan buffalo wings can hang with the real thang at Green.EXPAND
The vegan buffalo wings can hang with the real thang at Green.
Lauren Cusimano
AA

Football season has arrived, which means wings are on the menu (and our minds). But that doesn't mean you gotta be eatin' chicken. Plenty of Valley restaurants are serving vegan versions. Here is a quick list of our go-to spots.

Green New American Vegetarian

Multiple Locations


Green excels at recreating classic comfort food in vegetarian or vegan form. And the vegan buffalo wings here are popular for a reason. They look like boneless wings but are made from a combination of soy and mushroom, put in the frier, and tossed with either Buffalo, barbecue, honey, or jalapeño sauces. The platter also comes with veggies and a side of house-made ranch.

Inside Earth Plant Based Cuisine on Grand Avenue.EXPAND
Inside Earth Plant Based Cuisine on Grand Avenue.
Bahar Anooshahr

Related Stories

Earth Plant Based Cuisine

1325 Grand Avenue


Earth Plant Based Cuisine is a 100 percent plant-based restaurant, offering dishes made from organic ingredients in a hip setting on Grand Avenue. The wings here are made of soy and come with a cane sugar stem to make them look as traditional as possible. They're then covered in a spicy Buffalo sauce and sided with celery, cucumber, carrots sticks, and some zesty house-made ranch.

Jupiter Rings Wings and More offers traditional and vegan wings.EXPAND
Jupiter Rings Wings and More offers traditional and vegan wings.
Jupiter Rings Wings and More

Jupiter Rings Wings and More

4700 North 12th Street


With wings in the name, you best believe Jupiter Rings Wings and More has some good ones on the menu. Chef Jason Higgins started making Buffalo sauce for family and friends before bottling it to sell. Then he created a vegan version. Higgins' restaurant opened in May 2020, and there's a variety of vegan and non-vegan items. The vegan wings have a similar texture to traditional wings. Don't forget the vegan blue cheese.

The Wing Ding Dang Burrito from Nami.
The Wing Ding Dang Burrito from Nami.
@vegancatman

Nami

2014 North Seventh Street


Nami, Green's sister restaurant, is known for its vegan desserts like the well-loved tSoynami treats. Despite its dessert shop reputation, Nami also offers a breakfast and brunch menu — and vegan wings play a prominent part. Among the breakfast items, the Wing Ding Dang Burrito offers spicy wings with an organic tofu scramble and homestyle potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch. On the brunch menu, order the buffalo wings with ranch, carrots, and cucumbers.

The vegan CHIK'N strips with Buffalo sauce.EXPAND
The vegan CHIK'N strips with Buffalo sauce.
Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

Multiple Locations


Picazzo's has an extensive menu that aims to cater to the various dietary needs of its customers. The vegan CHIK'N strips here taste similar to wings and come with your choice of sauce — barbecue original, spicy, Thai peanut, barbecue chipotle, and Buffalo. The strips are made from the Beyond Meat brand and consist of soy and pea protein. The meal also comes with carrots sticks and vegan Omega-3 ranch dressing.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.