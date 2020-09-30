Where to Find Vegan Wings in Greater Phoenix

Football season has arrived, which means wings are on the menu (and our minds). But that doesn't mean you gotta be eatin' chicken. Plenty of Valley restaurants are serving vegan versions. Here is a quick list of our go-to spots.

Green New American Vegetarian Multiple Locations



Green excels at recreating classic comfort food in vegetarian or vegan form. And the vegan buffalo wings here are popular for a reason. They look like boneless wings but are made from a combination of soy and mushroom, put in the frier, and tossed with either Buffalo, barbecue, honey, or jalapeño sauces. The platter also comes with veggies and a side of house-made ranch.

EXPAND Inside Earth Plant Based Cuisine on Grand Avenue. Bahar Anooshahr

Earth Plant Based Cuisine 1325 Grand Avenue



Earth Plant Based Cuisine is a 100 percent plant-based restaurant, offering dishes made from organic ingredients in a hip setting on Grand Avenue. The wings here are made of soy and come with a cane sugar stem to make them look as traditional as possible. They're then covered in a spicy Buffalo sauce and sided with celery, cucumber, carrots sticks, and some zesty house-made ranch.

EXPAND Jupiter Rings Wings and More offers traditional and vegan wings. Jupiter Rings Wings and More

Jupiter Rings Wings and More 4700 North 12th Street



With wings in the name, you best believe Jupiter Rings Wings and More has some good ones on the menu. Chef Jason Higgins started making Buffalo sauce for family and friends before bottling it to sell. Then he created a vegan version. Higgins' restaurant opened in May 2020, and there's a variety of vegan and non-vegan items. The vegan wings have a similar texture to traditional wings. Don't forget the vegan blue cheese.

The Wing Ding Dang Burrito from Nami. @vegancatman

Nami 2014 North Seventh Street



Nami, Green's sister restaurant, is known for its vegan desserts like the well-loved tSoynami treats. Despite its dessert shop reputation, Nami also offers a breakfast and brunch menu — and vegan wings play a prominent part. Among the breakfast items, the Wing Ding Dang Burrito offers spicy wings with an organic tofu scramble and homestyle potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch. On the brunch menu, order the buffalo wings with ranch, carrots, and cucumbers.

EXPAND The vegan CHIK'N strips with Buffalo sauce. Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen Multiple Locations



Picazzo's has an extensive menu that aims to cater to the various dietary needs of its customers. The vegan CHIK'N strips here taste similar to wings and come with your choice of sauce — barbecue original, spicy, Thai peanut, barbecue chipotle, and Buffalo. The strips are made from the Beyond Meat brand and consist of soy and pea protein. The meal also comes with carrots sticks and vegan Omega-3 ranch dressing.