Best Thing I Ate All Week: Satisfying Neighborhood Vietnamese Food

The Valley has a surprisingly robust constellation of Vietnamese restaurants. Just about every town has many, and a particularly strong option or two. Phoenix isn’t Houston, but at least we can get a decent banh xeo. The other day, when the mercury slumped a few degrees, I told myself that real fall was coming in and went to my local Vietnamese spot for a soup.

The spot is Tea Light Cafe, not far from the Scottsdale Road exit off of Highway 101. This long nook of a restaurant with low light and modest tables isn’t going to rewire your synapses. It isn’t a pyrotechnic restaurant with a dazzling menu. It’s a small place with a lot of regulars that cooks just a few foods, and cooks them well.

Cold noodles. Rice plates. Salads. Pho.

Your bowl of pho comes out from the back on a smoothly wheeling cart in about five minutes.