Six March Madness 2019 Specials in Greater Phoenix

March Madness — a.k.a. the big dance, a.k.a. the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament — is upon us. The season and the specials run from March 19 to the championships on April 8. That means it's time to fill out your bracket, pull your team colors, and find a lucky spot to watch your team in the best month of college basketball.
A few Phoenix-area establishments are offering specials for sports fans during the tournament, with some even throwing in extra specials during Arizona State University games. Whether you like to experience the madness at home or at local taverns, these six spots offer ideal tourney viewing spots and take-out options.
Crown Public House
333 East Jefferson Street
Crown Public House in downtown Phoenix is offering $4 domestic drafts and $4 16-ounce cans of Four Peaks Brewing Co. brews during the tournament.
NPX: A Neighborhood Joint
4717 East Bell Road
NPX will have their happy hour menu and happy hour pricing switched on during each game in the tournament. They'll also offer a March Madness Mule, where guests choose from four mule options for $6.
Kelly’s at SouthBridge
7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale
Starting on March 19, Kelly’s at SouthBridge will offer select happy hour specials on game days, perfect to pair with those 25 flat-screen TVs. Or you can opt for a VIP viewing lounge with a personal 55-inch TV and bottle service.
Giordano's Wings
12811 North Tatum Boulevard
Giordano’s is launching four specialty wing flavors to align with each of the four competing conferences. The limited-time wings will be available starting March 19 and include dry-rubbed ranch, tequila lime, Nashville hot, and Old Bay. Guests can go for a buy-one-get-one-free offer for dine-in and online orders, or try them all with a wing flight.
AZ Food Crafters
961 West Ray Road, #1, Chandler
AZ Food Crafters is offering a new menu of "March Madness Eats" — to-go portions of game-day foods designed to keep hoops fans satisfied. Heat-and-serve options include wings, barbecue ribs, chicken legs, and roasted cauliflower. Regular to-go menu and catering items include Hatch green chile pork, Hatch green chile chicken, peach chipotle barbecue pork, and peach chipotle barbecue chicken — perfect for enhancing any slider or taco bar. Orders must be made 48 hours in advance.
Thirsty Donkey Tap House & Sports Grill
1601 East Florence Boulevard, Casa Grande
March Madness means happy hour specials from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and all day Sunday. Think $1.49 draft beer, $3.49 glasses of wine, $3.99 margaritas, $2 domestic pints, and more. In addition, domestic pints are $1.50 and tall glasses are $2 when University of Arizona or ASU is playing.
