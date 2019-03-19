Six March Madness 2019 Specials in Greater Phoenix

March Madness — a.k.a. the big dance, a.k.a. the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament — is upon us. The season and the specials run from March 19 to the championships on April 8. That means it's time to fill out your bracket, pull your team colors, and find a lucky spot to watch your team in the best month of college basketball.

A few Phoenix-area establishments are offering specials for sports fans during the tournament, with some even throwing in extra specials during Arizona State University games. Whether you like to experience the madness at home or at local taverns, these six spots offer ideal tourney viewing spots and take-out options.

Crown Public House

333 East Jefferson Street

Crown Public House in downtown Phoenix is offering $4 domestic drafts and $4 16-ounce cans of Four Peaks Brewing Co. brews during the tournament.