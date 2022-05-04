Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

Mother's Day Deals: 10 Restaurants to Treat Mom in Metro Phoenix

May 4, 2022 7:00AM

There are plenty of options for Mom during Mother's Day in the Valley.
There are plenty of options for Mom during Mother's Day in the Valley. Terra Tempe
Mother's Day is here and whether mom likes a fancy brunch, cocktails, or a casual lunch, there are several opportunities for the woman who does it all to sip, savor, sit back and relax. Prepare to treat your mom like a queen and check out these 10 dining deals around metro Phoenix.

Terra Tempe

11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885

Executive Chef Alexander Robinson has quite the spread for Mother's Day at Terra Tempe. On Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. several specialty items will be served. Highlights include shrimp ceviche with yuzu, serrano, avocado, cilantro, and cured red onion for $18, strawberry salad with baby mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, walnuts, and balsamic glaze for $15, French toast with toasted almonds, syrup, seasonal berries, and coconut Chantilly cream for $18, and butter-poached lobster with tarragon and lemon cream, peas, risotto, and pea shoots for $52. Dessert includes chocolate truffle tart for $12 or a huckleberry cheesecake for $14. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 480-968-8885.

click to enlarge Several specialty items will be available at The Roaring Fork. - ROARING FORK
Several specialty items will be available at The Roaring Fork.
Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-947-0795

On Sunday, May 8, starting at 11 a.m. Roaring Fork celebrates moms by hosting a brunch. Executive chef Israel Medina is offering skillet cornbread with whipped agave butter, smoked chicken wings, steak tenderloin salad, mixed market greens, shrimp cocktails, braised pork shoulder carnitas, cured duck breast, and cedar plank salmon. Reservations can be made by calling 480-947-0795.

click to enlarge A brunch will be served to honor mothers at Chateau Luxe. - CHATEAU LUXE
A brunch will be served to honor mothers at Chateau Luxe.
Chateau Luxe

Chateau Luxe

1175 East Lone Cactus Drive
623-266-8747

 Chateau Luxe has decadent plans for Mother's Day which include brunch featuring a prime rib carving station, raw seafood tower, made-to-order pancakes, waffles, and crepes, and a full charcuterie spread. Drinks include a mimosa and bloody mary bar. Enjoy brunch on Sunday, May 8 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.Tickets are $85 per adult, $39 per child 10 and under, and free for children under a year old.
click to enlarge Several speciality items will be served at Tomaso's. - TOMASO'S
Several speciality items will be served at Tomaso's.
Tomaso's

Tomaso's

3225 East Camelback Road
602-956-0836

Tomaso's is offering specials on Sunday, May 8. Choose from lamb with pappardelle pasta for $40, veal chop caprese for $46, short rib and truffle pappardelle for $32, or pasta Sorrentino with shelled lobster, scallops, and jumbo prawns for $52. 
click to enlarge Tamales and enchiladas are up for grabs at Salt & Lime this Mother's Day. - SALT AND LIME
Tamales and enchiladas are up for grabs at Salt & Lime this Mother's Day.
Salt and Lime

Salt and Lime

9397 East Shea Boulevard, Suite #115, Scottsdale
480-661-5463

Salt and Lime refuses to take moms for granted this Mother's Day. On Sunday, May 8, and on Tuesday, May 10 (Mexican Mother's Day), moms will eat free with the purchase of an entrée. Choose from tamales, taquitos, enchiladas and more. Salt and Lime is throwing in an added bonus — moms will receive a $10 gift card to use the next time they want to dine at the restaurant.

click to enlarge Moms can enjoy penny mimosas at The Montauk. - THE MONTAUK
Moms can enjoy penny mimosas at The Montauk.
The Montauk

The Montauk


4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888

Want to make mom feel like she's at the beach right here in the Valley? Have brunch at The Montauk on Mother's Day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At the Scottsdale restaurant, moms can sip on penny mimosas with a purchase of any entrée and listen to live music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Mom will be able to enjoy music while eating her lunch at Organ Stop Pizza. - ORGAN STOP PIZZA
Mom will be able to enjoy music while eating her lunch at Organ Stop Pizza.
Organ Stop Pizza

Organ Stop Pizza

1149 East Avenue, Mesa
480-813-5700

Take your mom for a special serenade by Brett Valliant at Organ Stop Pizza on Sunday, May 8. From 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m., where moms and the entire family can indulge in an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet. Adult pricing is $15 and children under nine must pay $13. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased for an additional charge. Advanced tickets are required and are available for purchase online.
click to enlarge There is a $10 brunch menu at Blue Clover Distillery. - BLUE CLOVER DISTILLERY
There is a $10 brunch menu at Blue Clover Distillery.
Blue Clover Distillery

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale
480-946-1062

Mothers can enjoy a $10 brunch menu at Blue Clover Distillery on Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 from 12 to 3 p.m. Menu items include a green Chile breakfast burrito and bacon grilled cheese with tater tots. Pair brunch items with bottomless mimosas and bloody mary cocktails for some extra fun.

click to enlarge Moms can dine in during brunch at The Henry. - THE HENRY
Moms can dine in during brunch at The Henry.
The Henry

The Henry

4455 East Camelback Road
602-429-8020

On Sunday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrate mom at The Henry. Specials include a giant cinnamon roll for $12 and Maryland crab cakes with tarragon remoulade and roasted corn salad for $33. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 602-429-8020.

click to enlarge Enjoy the scenery at Rita's Cantina & Bar. - RITA'S CANTINA AND BAR
Enjoy the scenery at Rita's Cantina & Bar.
Rita's Cantina and Bar

Rita's Cantina & Bar

5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
480-948-1700

On Sunday, May 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are invited to treat Mom to a decadent buffet at Rita's Cantina & Bar. There will be live music, face painting, a caricature artist, as well as the opportunity to have professional family photos near Camelback Mountain. Brunch includes omelets, made-to-order carne asada and chicken tacos, a guacamole and salsa bar, and chimichurri lamb chops. Brunch is $130 per adult which includes mimosas. Children age 4 to 12 cost $39 each. Children under 3 eat free with the purchase of an adult brunch.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 4.28.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation