Mother's Day Deals: 10 Restaurants to Treat Mom in Metro Phoenix

Terra Tempe11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885
Executive Chef Alexander Robinson has quite the spread for Mother's Day at Terra Tempe. On Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. several specialty items will be served. Highlights include shrimp ceviche with yuzu, serrano, avocado, cilantro, and cured red onion for $18, strawberry salad with baby mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, walnuts, and balsamic glaze for $15, French toast with toasted almonds, syrup, seasonal berries, and coconut Chantilly cream for $18, and butter-poached lobster with tarragon and lemon cream, peas, risotto, and pea shoots for $52. Dessert includes chocolate truffle tart for $12 or a huckleberry cheesecake for $14. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 480-968-8885.
Roaring Fork4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-947-0795
On Sunday, May 8, starting at 11 a.m. Roaring Fork celebrates moms by hosting a brunch. Executive chef Israel Medina is offering skillet cornbread with whipped agave butter, smoked chicken wings, steak tenderloin salad, mixed market greens, shrimp cocktails, braised pork shoulder carnitas, cured duck breast, and cedar plank salmon. Reservations can be made by calling 480-947-0795.
Chateau Luxe1175 East Lone Cactus Drive
623-266-8747
Chateau Luxe has decadent plans for Mother's Day which include brunch featuring a prime rib carving station, raw seafood tower, made-to-order pancakes, waffles, and crepes, and a full charcuterie spread. Drinks include a mimosa and bloody mary bar. Enjoy brunch on Sunday, May 8 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.Tickets are $85 per adult, $39 per child 10 and under, and free for children under a year old.
Tomaso's3225 East Camelback Road
602-956-0836
Tomaso's is offering specials on Sunday, May 8. Choose from lamb with pappardelle pasta for $40, veal chop caprese for $46, short rib and truffle pappardelle for $32, or pasta Sorrentino with shelled lobster, scallops, and jumbo prawns for $52.
Salt and Lime9397 East Shea Boulevard, Suite #115, Scottsdale
480-661-5463
Salt and Lime refuses to take moms for granted this Mother's Day. On Sunday, May 8, and on Tuesday, May 10 (Mexican Mother's Day), moms will eat free with the purchase of an entrée. Choose from tamales, taquitos, enchiladas and more. Salt and Lime is throwing in an added bonus — moms will receive a $10 gift card to use the next time they want to dine at the restaurant.
The Montauk
4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
Want to make mom feel like she's at the beach right here in the Valley? Have brunch at The Montauk on Mother's Day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At the Scottsdale restaurant, moms can sip on penny mimosas with a purchase of any entrée and listen to live music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Organ Stop Pizza1149 East Avenue, Mesa
480-813-5700
Take your mom for a special serenade by Brett Valliant at Organ Stop Pizza on Sunday, May 8. From 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m., where moms and the entire family can indulge in an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet. Adult pricing is $15 and children under nine must pay $13. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased for an additional charge. Advanced tickets are required and are available for purchase online.
Blue Clover Distillery7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale
480-946-1062
Mothers can enjoy a $10 brunch menu at Blue Clover Distillery on Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 from 12 to 3 p.m. Menu items include a green Chile breakfast burrito and bacon grilled cheese with tater tots. Pair brunch items with bottomless mimosas and bloody mary cocktails for some extra fun.
The Henry4455 East Camelback Road
602-429-8020
On Sunday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrate mom at The Henry. Specials include a giant cinnamon roll for $12 and Maryland crab cakes with tarragon remoulade and roasted corn salad for $33. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 602-429-8020.
Rita's Cantina & Bar5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
480-948-1700
On Sunday, May 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are invited to treat Mom to a decadent buffet at Rita's Cantina & Bar. There will be live music, face painting, a caricature artist, as well as the opportunity to have professional family photos near Camelback Mountain. Brunch includes omelets, made-to-order carne asada and chicken tacos, a guacamole and salsa bar, and chimichurri lamb chops. Brunch is $130 per adult which includes mimosas. Children age 4 to 12 cost $39 each. Children under 3 eat free with the purchase of an adult brunch.