Mold and cockroaches: The worst Phoenix restaurant inspections of August

Mariscos Sinaloa

3135 S. 48th St., #110, Tempe

Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill

2032 E. Baseline Road, Mesa The Mesa location of Applebee's received two visits from a health inspector in August. On Aug. 6, the inspector noted five priority violations, doled out a letter "D" grade and scheduled the restaurant for a reinspection later in the month. Issues included two containers of moldy strawberries and a chemical dishwasher with no chlorine. Marinara sauce, rice, ham, cheese, turkey, chicken, soup and a laundry list of other foods were all held at unsafe temperatures. The too-warm foods were found throughout the kitchen, in the walk-in refrigerator, the make-line unit, a unit under the grill and in the server station area.



click to enlarge Health inspectors look for items that can directly contribute or lead to the risk of foodborne illness or injury, such as ensuring employees can and do properly wash their hands. Sean Horsburgh/Unsplash Cloves Indian Groceries & Kitchen

1930 W. Thunderbird Road, #108 Cloves received a visit and three priority violations on Aug. 6. The inspector watched a staff member handle the inside of a trash can and then continue to touch food without washing his hands. Another employee was eating, touched her fingers directly to her mouth, and then put on a glove for food service. The problems with handwashing could have been related to a lack of paper towels and a trash can blocking the main hand sink. In the refrigerator, raw chicken was stored above cooked goat curry. And lastly, tofu curry, goat curry, samosas and rice were sitting out on the counter and measured between 86 and 111 degrees.

Honeymoon Sweets

606 W. Southern Ave., #1, Tempe Honeymoon Sweets earned three priority violations on an Aug. 11 health inspection. The inspector found moldy mascarpone and multiple out-of-date foods. Ham and garbanzo beans were dated July 26 and pistachio frangipane, which contains dairy, was from July 25. Cheesecake, croissants with cheese, quiche and chorizo were all stored above safe temperatures, and chemical spray bottles were unlabeled.

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse

6730 E. Superstition Springs Blvd., Mesa On Aug. 12, an inspector noted four priority violations, and ten more foundational violations at the Mesa location of Osaka Japanese Steakhouse. Major issues included handwashing, as the inspector watched an employee walk in from outdoors, through the kitchen directly to the sushi bar without washing their hands. A cook handled raw beef and then touched utensils and clean plates. Raw shrimp and scallops were stored above limes and lemons. Tofu, cooked broccoli and premade salads were stored at an unsafe temperature. Bottles of sauces and oil weren't labeled, and a baster was attached with silicone to a sauce bottle for pouring sake. The inspection report noted that silicone is not food safe, and required the homemade contraption be thrown away. There was no mop sink inside the restaurant, and instead, mop water was spilled onto the ground outside and mop heads were found drying outside against a shed. The inspector found "a heavy accumulation of debris" around the dumpsters, including grease dumped on the floor. Inside the kitchen, grease was built up on the floor and on the sides of the fryers. Due to the number of issues found in the visit, the report noted that "legal action may result from this inspection."

Chennai Chettinaad Palace

2814 W. Bell Road, #1454 On Aug. 14, Chennai Chettinaad Palace earned three priority violations, the worst of which was "live insects in rice flour." The inspector also watched an employee sweep the floor, pick up trash and then touch clean utensils and equipment without washing their hands. There was no soap at the hand sink and there were open containers of spices. Noodles and pastries were stored at unsafe temperatures and the inspector found rice and noodles with no date markings.





EVO Restaurant

15507 N. Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale At EVO in north Scottsdale, an Aug. 14 inspection turned up three priority violations and earned the restaurant a mandatory re-inspection. The inspector watched a dishwasher handle and rinse dirty dishes, put them in the dish machine and then touch clean dishes without washing their hands. That lack of handwashing may have been connected to multiple malfunctioning sinks. At the handwashing sink near the grill, the hot water was turned off, because it was causing the sink to drip. At the handwashing sink in the bar, the inspector found the opposite problem. There was no cold water, so the water intended for handwashing was 130 degrees. Another handwashing sink, between the pizza station and dish machine, was inoperable altogether. In the walk-in refrigerator, raw chicken was stored above cooked lobster tails. Pomodoro sauce, milk, cream, pasta, cooked vegetables and short rib were all stored above safe temperatures.

Anhelo

7007 E. First Ave., Scottsdale The brand new location of fine dining restaurant Anhelo didn't have a great time on an Aug. 19 inspection. The new eatery earned five priority violations and a mandatory re-inspection. There was no certified food protection manager on site, which is required by law. Pickled fennel, risotto, cooked mushrooms, onions and lemon butter sauce were all found to be too warm, and the inspector found the reach-in cooler holding at 48 degrees. Duck, prosciutto and thawed scallops were found in improper packaging. Vegetable stock and cooked fillet were out of date.



Ramen Time

1857 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe Ramen Time earned four priority violations on an Aug. 19 health inspection, the worst of which involved dead cockroaches under the fixtures in the bar. In that same area, the inspector found food scraps and mold. Also on the floor, the restaurant was storing buckets of soy sauce. In the reach-in fridge, eggs and raw pork were stored above chashu. Rice was being held at an unsafe temperature in a rice cooker. Many items, such as tofu, chicken and pork, were found without any date markings. There was a "heavy buildup" of fats, oils and grease on the walls and floors by the cook line, fryer and in the ventilation hood.



Cooper's Hawk Restaurant & Winery

3325 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler The Chandler location of Cooper's Hawk was visited by an inspector on Aug. 20, who found four priority violations. The inspector watched an employee touch raw fish, then touch the butter dispenser and a spatula without washing their hands. They also watched an employee who was wearing gloves touch their clothes and then continue touching food. The kitchen was using a dishwasher without any chlorine. And cooked rice and potatoes were found at unsafe temperatures.

At Mariscos Sinaloa on Aug. 5, oysters with improper identification were the start of four priority violations. Raw steak was stored directly on top of sauces. Raw bacon-wrapped peppers were stored directly on top of cooked octopus. Large metal mixing wands were stored as clean, but had dried food stuck to them. Boxes of shucked oysters were stored in an old hand soap container, which is not food-safe. And the inspector found a box of sodium sulphite, which the staff explained they add to guacamole to maintain its freshness. The report notes that the sulphites "are not approved for use without prior approval."