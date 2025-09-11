Mold and cockroaches: The worst Phoenix restaurant inspections of August

During the visits, the inspectors check everything from plumbing to food temperature to make sure the physical spaces and restaurant practices are up to code. They share their findings in reports that are publicly available via a searchable online database.
The reports rate any issues on a two-step scale of foundational violations and priority violations. The former are less dangerous, but issues that could lead to a larger concern. For example, a lack of soap could lead to improper handwashing. Priority violations are more serious issues that pose an immediate risk to staff or customers.
The inspectors use a grading scale to tally the violations into a letter grade. Any restaurant with three or more priority violations gets a failing score. Restaurants must fix issues in the moment. If a persistent issue can't be fixed on the spot, the inspector schedules a mandatory reinspection with the restaurant to ensure the problems are addressed.
In August (and the last day of July), inspectors visited a wide range of food businesses, from traditional restaurants to breweries, bakeries and dessert shops. Here are the worst issues they found.