Dough, sauce, cheese, repeat: Rafi’s Hope returns for Friday Night Pizza

The following is sponsored content by Rafi Law Group.

Order in the kitchen! Members of Rafi’s Hope were back in the kitchen in July, aprons on and hands covered in flour, for St. Vincent de Paul’s Friday Night Pizza tradition. The team spent the afternoon stretching dough, ladling sauce, and layering cheese and pepperoni, turning out about 350 pizzas for guests at the Phoenix Dining Room.

Team Rafi was joined by Joey Boy, J.D. and Sienna from The Morning Mess, Live 101.5’s morning show, for the afternoon volunteer shift. Together with St. Vincent de Paul staff and volunteers, the group helped keep the Friday Night Pizza tradition going, which has served guests at the Phoenix Dining Room one night a month since around 2014.

Rafi’s Hope took part in St. Vincent de Paul’s Friday Night Pizza tradition for the second time this summer. Courtesy of Rafi Law Group

This was the second year that Rafi’s Hope participated in Friday Night Pizza , and it has quickly become one of the team’s favorite volunteer events of the year. The pizza night is also part of Rafi’s Hope’s Summer of Service, the organization’s third annual effort to bring volunteers into Arizona communities throughout the summer.

The event is the latest chapter in a growing partnership between Rafi’s Hope and St. Vincent de Paul. Earlier this year, Rafi’s Hope teamed up with SVdP for a Día del Niño food drive alongside Univision Arizona Contigo and Los Altos Ranch Market, helping stock shelves for Valley families. Between the food drive and two years of Friday Night Pizza, St. Vincent de Paul has become a meaningful partner for Rafi’s Hope and its community work.