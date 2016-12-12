10 Best Neighborhoods in Metro Phoenix

Here they are, Phoenix. We present your best neighborhoods. Evie Carpenter

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. From stylish midcentury homes to classic ranch-style abodes, impressive and lush gardens, and the people who make up the community, it takes a lot to make a good neighborhood. Though we don't know if Mr. Rogers ever visited Phoenix, we're sure he'd agree when it comes to the Valley's 10 best neighborhoods.

It seems like no two houses are the same in F. Q. Story. Evie Carpenter

F. Q. Story

McDowell Road to Roosevelt Street, Seventh to 16th avenues

Homes for sale starting at $249,000

Driving down the streets of one of Phoenix’s oldest neighborhoods, you’ll notice the wide range of architectural styles. A California craftsman, English Tudor, and a colonial Georgian house with two-story columns along the front could be side by side in F. Q. Story. As people settled in the area back in the 1920s, they brought the architectural styles of wherever they came from, creating one of the most visually varied neighborhoods in the Valley. And thanks to the thriving community within and its proximity to downtown and major freeways, this historic district is one of the most desired in town.

Willo's got the stuff to back up its reputation. Evie Carpenter

Willo

Between First and Seventh avenues, Thomas and McDowell roads

Homes for sale start at about $325,000

The Willo Historic District is consistently ranked as one of the best neighborhoods in downtown Phoenix. Whether you’ve heard people talking about the adorable cottages, attended the annual home tour, or just happened to stumble upon it while trying to navigate your way through downtown, most Phoenicians are familiar with this 'hood. With its proximity to the buzz of downtown, the main freeways, and Sky Harbor International Airport, Willo makes about as much sense logistically as it does aesthetically.

Medlock Place feels like a little slice of rural life in the city. Evie Carpenter

Medlock Place

Located north of Camelback Road and west of Central Avenue

Homes for sale start at about $315,000

When Floyd Medlock first started developing Medlock Place in the 1920s, he aimed to build a community that melded the convenience of the city with the charm of the country. Although Phoenix has boomed around the neighborhood, Medlock's intention still shines through the bungalow, Spanish colonial, pueblo revival, and ranch homes. Plus, all the lush foliage that's matured over the years definitely doesn't hurt the "rural" feel Medlock was going for.

Get away from it all in Woodlea Melrose. Evie Carpenter

Woodlea Melrose

Indian School Road to the Grand Canal, Seventh to 15th avenues

Homes for sale starting at $222,200

Just west of the bustling Melrose District along Seventh Avenue lies the quaint and quiet Woodlea Melrose neighborhood. Built mostly in the 1930s and '40s, these houses ooze charm and with wide, tree-shaded streets and sidewalks. And it’s not uncommon to see children racing down the streets on bikes or parents taking their baby out for a stroll. If you’re looking for a 'hood that’s close to everything from great restaurants to some of the best vintage shopping in town, while still being peaceful and seemingly removed from it all, look no further than Woodlea Melrose.

Windsor Square's homes are luxurious but relatable. Evie Carpenter

Windsor Square

Between Central Avenue and Seventh Street, Pasadena and Oregon avenues

Homes for sale start at $475,000

Despite being located right across Central Avenue from Medlock Place, Windsor Square has almost a completely different feel and style than its neighboring historic district. The wider, more open streets curve around larger homes ranging in architectural style from Tudor to Norman. But like Medlock Place, one of the biggest draws of this neighborhood is the location. It's within walking distance to an upscale grocery store, one of the best boutiques in town, and every restaurant concept from Upward Projects.

