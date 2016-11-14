13 Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, November 14 to 20

Start your week with a little highbrow culture. Nicolas Toper/Flickr Creative Commons

From book-signings and lectures to musical theater and storytelling events, there's plenty to do in metro Phoenix this week. Here's a look at some of your best bets from New Times' curated calendar.

“Boethius, Dante, and the Musico-Literary Beginnings of the First Opera"

Learn about the intersection of myth, music, philosophy, and classic literature as the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies hosts the lecture “Boethius, Dante, and the Musico-Literary Beginnings of the First Opera.”

Musicologist and medieval literature specialist Dr. Juliana Chapman, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Comparative Literature at Penn State University, presents the talk at 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 14, in Room 4403 of ASU’s Lattie Coor Hall, 975 South Myrtle Avenue, Tempe. Professor Chapman will examine fifth-century Roman philosopher Boethius’ treatises on music and their influence on Dante’s classic The Divine Comedy and Monteverdi’s Renaissance opera, L’Orfeo. Admission to the lecture is free, but RSVP is requested at boethiusanddante.eventbrite.com. Visit acmrs.org or call 480-965-5900 for more information. Michael Senft

EXPAND Courtesy of Mills Entertainment

Ina Garten

Ina Garten inspires an intense dedication in her fans. It might seem contradictory, given the James Beard Award-winning Food Network star’s easygoing, airy style of cooking. But it’s precisely those qualities that make her — the woman whose pitch-perfect nickname marries the regal to the carefree — feel so accessible. It’s as if you, just as easily as her husband Jeffrey, could show up at their beach house for dinner, good conversation, and a bottle of wine or three.

Expect to feel right at home when Garten visits Mesa Arts Center on Tuesday, November 15, to share behind-the-scenes stories about her latest cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, and filming in the Hamptons. An audience Q&A will follow her moderated conversation. Attendees can preorder autographed copies of the book for $35 at www.williams-sonoma.com/inagartentour and pick them up at the show. Tickets to the event are sold separately, do not include a copy of the book (but you need one to pick up a preordered book), and range in price from $41 to $77. Get yours through mesaartscenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500. Becky Bartkowski

EXPAND Seth Judice is Billy Elliot. Reg Madison Photography

Billy Elliot

And then there are English men, who, the movies would have us believe, deal with stress by becoming wizards, strippers, or ballerinos. It’s like these people never heard of drugs! But it does make the movies interesting — and more likely to be adapted into plays. Billy Elliot the Musical brings a boy’s dreams of dance to the stage, celebrating burly coal miners, wee ballet-studying girls, and ’80s nostalgia with a gritty, glorious score by Elton John. The feel-good (eventually) tuner swept the 2009 Drama Desk Awards, scoring several Oliviers and Tonys as well.

Phoenix Theatre’s production continues through Saturday, December 24, at 100 East McDowell Road. Showtime on opening night, Wednesday, November 16, is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $36 at 602-254-2151 or phoenixtheatre.com. Julie Peterson

Phoenix's Beth Hebrew Synagogue was one of the modern architecture stops on this past year's Docomomo Tour. Becky Bartkowski

“Preservation & Teardown Culture"

Ever wished Phoenix had more respect for its own architectural history? You’re not alone, as evidenced by an upcoming gathering that’s all about building and sustaining a local culture of historic preservation.

Five professionals in diverse fields including art and architecture will consider Phoenix’s troubled preservation past and share thoughts on how the community can embrace its own history moving forward during Local First Arizona’s “Preservation & Teardown Culture.” It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, at Beth Hebrew Synagogue, 333 East Portland Street.

Speakers include Michael Levine, whose local preservation projects include Beth Hebrew, Bentley Projects, the Duce, and Grant Street Studios. Tickets are $10 and are available through the Local First Arizona website. Visit localfirstaz.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Julia Knitel performs as Carole King at Carnegie Hall. Joan Marcus

Beautiful

Long before reality television shows gave voice to aspiring superstars, singer and songwriter Carole King was making her mark with songs like “You’ve Got a Friend” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Her rise to fame amid personal turmoil is chronicled in the Broadway musical Beautiful. That soundtrack won the 2015 Grammy for best musical theater album more than four decades after King’s 1971 album, Tapestry, became the soundtrack for a generation wrestling with social upheaval through war and the civil-rights movement.

See the touring production of Beautiful at ASU Gammage, 1200 South Forest Avenue, in Tempe at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 22. Tickets are available through the ASU Gammage box office and start at $30. The musical continues through Sunday, November 27. Visit asugammage.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Alexandra Gaspar

Bar Flies

Often overlooked in the repertoire of Britney Spears is the 2000 hit “Lucky,” in which our favorite ex-Louisianan sings about a “Hollywood girl” trapped in the loneliness of fame who cries, like, all the time. It’s about the unluckiness, as it were, of being perceived as lucky. In the context of Spears’ career and rocky personal life, it merits re-examining. And we can only hope that’s what one of the readers at Thursday, November 17’s Bar Flies literary reading will do, as the theme of the evening is “lucky.” None of them — including Kaila White, Zaida Dedolph, and Anwar Newton — has endured pop-star careers (that we know of), but they’ve certainly experienced luck in one form or another. Hear their stories starting at 7 p.m. at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $5 through ticketfly.com. Becky Bartkowski