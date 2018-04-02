6 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Being broke sucks, but having nothing to do this week is worse. That's why this week, you go to the music compliation show for When in AZ Vol. 2, learn everything you need to know about zines at the Text and Image Zines workshop, or try your hand at a Beyonce cover at Turn It Up Tuesday. It won't cost you a thing. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

2018 Annual Juried Art Student Show

Recently, Julio César Morales had to make some tough decisions. The artist and ASU Art Museum curator has been busy reviewing more than 300 works of art submitted for an exhibition at Mesa Community College.

See what made the cut during the free “2018 Annual Juried Art Student Show” at the MCC Art Gallery, 1833 West Southern Avenue. You can see it Monday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through Thursday, April 26.