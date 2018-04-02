6 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Being broke sucks, but having nothing to do this week is worse. That's why this week, you go to the music compliation show for When in AZ Vol. 2, learn everything you need to know about zines at the Text and Image Zines workshop, or try your hand at a Beyonce cover at Turn It Up Tuesday. It won't cost you a thing. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.
2018 Annual Juried Art Student Show
Recently, Julio César Morales had to make some tough decisions. The artist and ASU Art Museum curator has been busy reviewing more than 300 works of art submitted for an exhibition at Mesa Community College.
See what made the cut during the free “2018 Annual Juried Art Student Show” at the MCC Art Gallery, 1833 West Southern Avenue. You can see it Monday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through Thursday, April 26.
Typically, the exhibition includes about 100 works in diverse media, including prints, sculpture, drawings, paintings, photographs, ceramics, and digital art. It’s a great introduction to emerging student artists, who have some impressive art faculty at MCC – including Bob Adams, Liz Allen, Malena Barnhart, and Swapna Das. See details at the Mesa Community College website. Lynn Trimble
Turn It Up Tuesday
This Tuesday — and every Tuesday — Charlie’s Phoenix, 727 West Camelback Road, hosts karaoke night. Starting at 9:30 p.m., brave singers will take the same stage that some of the Valley’s best drag queens sashay across.
It wouldn’t be Turn It Up Tuesday without the two-for-one drink special from 8 p.m. to close. With a little liquid courage, aspiring Beyonces can choose from more than 28,000 songs. For those who’d simply prefer to take advantage of the cheap drinks, Connect 4, and Giant Jenga will be set up on the patio. See the Charlie's Phoenix website. Tanner Stechnij
MCC Astronomy Night
Do you ever look up at the night sky and wonder what the hell you’re supposed to be looking at? Leave the specifics to the pros at Mesa Community College.
On Friday, April 6, they’ll host MCC Astronomy Night, when experts will be on hand to help you distinguish the features of the night sky with both binoculars and the unaided eye. Expect an assortment of out-of-this-world activities like planetarium shows, telescope viewing, and other hands-on things to do.
The free event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1833 West Southern Avenue. For more information, visit the Mesa Community College website or call 480-461-6220. Lindsay Roberts
Text and Image Zines workshop
Learn how to collage a hand-stitched zine book using art, text, and printed materials during the Text and Image Zines workshop at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Phoenix artist Annie Lopez will lead the class in the gallery, where her work is part of the “Walk in My Shoes” exhibition that continues through May 12.
Lopez has long been an integral part of the developing Valley arts scene. Her work combines printmaking, writing, photography, and mixed media. But she’s best known for creating cyanotype photographs on tamale paper, then sewing them into garments that reflect her personal and family history.
The free workshop happens from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6. Visit the Tempe Center for the Arts website. Lynn Trimble
When in AZ Vol. 2
Back in 2009, Nick Kizer launched When in AZ. The music compilation assembled tracks from 55 Arizona-based bands who had to follow just one directive: Cover a song by another act from the Grand Canyon State. This year, Kizer’s back, and his project is bigger than ever.
When in AZ Vol. 2 features covers from 100 locals. And the sprawling compilation will have a pair of release parties at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, and Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on April 7 and 8, respectively. Saturday night’s lineup features Treasure Mammal, Lana Del Rabies, and Amethyst Seer. Sunday’s show puts the spotlight on groups including There Is Danger, The Lonesome Wilderness, and Citrus Clouds.
Admission to each 21-and-over event is free with a donation to the nonprofit Ryan House. You can name your price at the door, which opens at 6:30 p.m. both nights. See details at the Valley Bar website and the Crescent Ballroom website. Becky Bartkowski
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Big Hero 6
Saturday in the park, but it’s not the Fourth of July. On Saturday, April 7, gather up your friends, family, and pets for a free screening of the Oscar-winning animated film Big Hero 6 at Goodyear Community Park, 3151 Litchfield Road.
The fun begins at 4 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk. Snacks will be available from a selection of Valley food trucks. And attendees can participate in the superhero costume contest; maybe you’ll win a hug from Baymax. For more information, see the Facebook event page. Dillon Rosenblatt
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!