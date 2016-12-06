Jennifer McCabe and Natalie Marsh Join SMoCA, Scottsdale Arts

EXPAND Jennifer McCabe has joined SMoCA. Courtesy Scottsdale Arts

Jennifer McCabe and Natalie Marsh have joined Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Scottsdale Arts, respectively, according to a December 6 announcement from the latter organization.

McCabe is now curator of contemporary art at SMoCA, and Marsh is now director of education and outreach at Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council that is contracted by the City of Scottsdale to oversee SMoCA, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and Scottsdale Public Art. Both started their new roles this fall.

Natalie Marsh has joined Scottsdale Arts. Courtesy Scottsdale Arts

Marsh's position is newly created. It's part of Scottsdale Arts' restructuring plan to bring each of its organizations closer together under president and CEO Neale Perl, who joined Scottsdale Arts in August 2014. As such, Marsh will work with each organization in its education programming. Most recently, Marsh served as education and outreach manager for Calgary’s National Music Centre. She studied education at Eastern Michigan University and is currently completing her master's in museum studies through Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

“Natalie’s broad experience in arts education and commitment to diversity, collaboration and building community-based partnerships will be great assets to our organization as we grow these important initiatives," Perl says in the announcement.

McCabe brings to SMoCA experience in teaching modern and contemporary art at Arizona State University, San Francisco State University, Mills College and City College of San Francisco. Previously, she served as executive director and chief curator of the Museum of Craft and Folk Art in San Francisco. McCabe studied photography at ASU, earned her master's in art history at SF State, and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in art history at ASU.

In the hiring announcement, SMoCA director and chief curator Sara Cochran says McCabe "brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our institution, and her voice is an exciting and significant addition to our staff. We all look forward to working with her.”

