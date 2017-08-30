15 Art Shows September First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Watch Emily Costello and Kathy Cano-Murillo get creative at Mucho Mas Art Studio.

Circle the date September 1 on your calendar, because that’s when you can see more than a dozen fresh art shows in and around downtown Phoenix.

First Friday promises new exhibitions and one last-chance opportunity. The “Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera” exhibition at Heard Museum closes after Sunday, September 3. And Phoenix Art Museum is opening its new exhibition of contemporary Brazilian art. Both are must-see art shows.

Add Mucho Mas Art Studio to your must-see list, too. That’s the new studio and gallery space that Kathy Cano-Murillo and Emily Costello just launched in the McDowell corridor. They’re holding an open studio from 6 to 9 p.m. so folks can pop in to get a first peek.

You’ll even find art at places you normally hit for food or drinks. Lost Leaf is showing art by Alex Ramirez, and Songbird Tea & Coffee House is presenting work by Morgan McQuillan.

Here’s a look at new First Friday offerings, organized by geographical area, plus two additional art shows with opening receptions happening this week.

See work by Rembrandt Quiballo and other artists at monOrchid gallery, Rembrandt Quiballo

Roosevelt Row

“Present Tense”

MonOrchid gallery presents a group exhibition featuring work in various media by 15 artists, including Geoffrey Bohm, Dani Godreau, and Mark Jay Freeman. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

“Politically Charged”

The Five15 Arts collective is presenting an exhibition exploring political themes, created by members working in various media. It’s happening in a gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts, and First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Five15 Arts Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Larry Madrigal and Tyler Griese at New City Studio. Larry Madrigal

“Everyday Life”

Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is showing work reflecting everyday life, created by artists Stuart Posner and Tal Dvir. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

See photographs by Gina Santi at the Herberger Theater Center art gallery. Gina Santi

“Dancing Devils of Yare”

The Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery presents photographs by Gina Santi, which showcase a Venezuelan religious festival. The opening, which runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., includes musical performance by Tempe artist Oliverio Balcells. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by various artists addressing suicide prevention at Warehouse 1005 in Roosevelt Row. C. Moeller

“Black & Gray”

Art Awakenings presents a community art show designed to raise awareness about suicide prevention, which features work in various media created primarily with black, white, and gray. First Friday hours at Warehouse 1005 are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the event Facebook page.

See work by Charmagne Coe at Chartreuse gallery. Charmagne Coe

Grand Avenue

“The Reaches”

Chartreuse gallery presents a solo exhibition of work by Phoenix artist Charmagne Coe, curated by Nicole Royse. Coe’s expressive surrealism explores the intermingled existence of humans, structures, flora, and fauna – and the ever-changing mesh that binds them together. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Aileen Frick and other artists at {9} The Gallery. Aileen Frick

Collective artists

{9} The Gallery presents its first exhibition of work by members of its new artist collective, which includes Aileen Frick, Lynn Hoyland, Carrie Beth McGarry (who goes by FunWOW), Kathy Taylor, and Jon Wassom. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the gallery Facebook page.

See work by Steve Gompf, Kathryn Hratko, and Jenny Berry at Icehouse gallery. Icehouse Gallery

Warehouse District

Steve Gompf, Kathryn Hratko, Jenny Berry

Icehouse gallery presents work by three metro Phoenix artists. Gompf creates alternative histories using fictional technologies, Hratko uses line and space to explore human energies, and Berry sets animals in human contexts. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by several artists, including Jeremy Thomas, at Bentley Gallery. Jeremy Thomas/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Gallery artists

Bentley Gallery is showing work by several of the artists it represents, who work in various media from painting to sculpture. In the project room, the gallery is showing work by Travis Rice. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get more information on the Bentley Gallery website.

EXPAND See new work by Abe Zucca at Abe Zucca Gallery inside Abloom Salon. Abe Zucca

“Lure”

Phoenix artist Abe Zucca is showing new “figurative studies of figurative studies” at his Abe Zucca Gallery, where First Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Find details on the event Facebook page.

Read on for more art shows to see in downtown Phoenix on September's First Friday.

