Boutique Bowling Alley Skylanes Is Now Open

The newest addition to Scottsdale’s entertainment district is ready to roll.

Skylanes, a boutique bowling alley and nightlife destination on Indian Plaza in Scottsdale, opened to the public on Friday night. It features six lanes of action, DJs and dancing, and an upscale vibe.

The 10,000-square-foot establishment is the brainchild of Les and Diane Corieri, the couple behind local restaurant and nightspot company Evening Entertainment Group. Skylanes is located on the second floor of what used to be Livewire, EEG’s now-defunct music venue, just above newly opened Mexican restaurant Casa Amigos.

Les Corieri told Phoenix New Times that after pulling the plug on Livewire last summer, they wanted to try something new with the property. Hence, the building became home to two separate businesses, Casa Amigos downstairs and Skylanes upstairs.

“We looked at what concepts were in Scottsdale and the one that truly stood out as being completely missing was a high-energy bowling club,” Corieri says. “And when we decided to close Livewire, we decided to turn the upstairs into exactly that.”

EXPAND They obviously don't suffer from triskaidekaphobia. Benjamin Leatherman

Skylanes will be focused largely on the bowling but with a nightlife twist. Local DJs will perform nightly and a full bar will offer a variety of cocktails.

It also boasts Livewire’s outdoor balcony patio, which overlooks the nightlife hullabaloo of Indian Plaza and other nearby bars.

“There's no game room like you'd see in a traditional bowling alley. We don't do that,” Corieri says. “It's definitely geared more 21-plus than it is for kids and families. So it's a boutique bowling club with a bar.”

And the bowling at Skylanes is definitely high-tech. Corieri says that each of the six lanes is equipped with a variety of lighting, video, and LED effects, including interactive graphics that will be projected onto surfaces.

“The bowler has their choice of whatever graphics they want to use on the lane, which are all interactive,” Corieri says. “If you choose the program, ‘Fireball,’ as soon as the bowler bowls, fire will follow the ball all the way down the lane to the pins. They don't need to have it when they bowl, but it’s available if they’d like to use it.”

Skylanes is open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

