Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2025-26 show lineup

Rita Rudner, Lea Salonga and Fran Lebowitz are some of the names coming to Scottsdale for SCFPA's 50th anniversary season.
September 15, 2025
Image: The entrance to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
The entrance to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Lynn Trimble
There’s a lot to love about Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts: Its iconic building, designed by architect Bennie Gonzales. Its picturesque surroundings in downtown Scottsdale filled with public art. And its status as a local arts and cultural hub since first opening in 1975.

Then there is all the magic that happens inside. Performances across a multitude of disciplines light up both the 853-seat Virginia G. Piper Theater and the 137-seat Stage 2 Theater inside the center, including music, dance and comedy.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is about to kick off a banner year, and not just because the East Valley cultural mainstay is turning 50. The 2025-26 season, which runs from September through May, will mark SCFPA’s silver anniversary and include performances by such notable names as comedian Rita Rudner, Broadway star Lea Salonga and actress and national treasure Fran Lebowitz.

Here’s the full 2025-26 Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts lineup.
click to enlarge
The interior of the Virginia G. Piper Theater.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
  AriZoni Theatre Arts Awards of Excellence Youth Ceremony
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m.

ariZoni Theatre Arts Awards of Excellence Adult Ceremony
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.

La Plática Live
Friday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Mansour
Saturday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

The Scottsdale Chorus
Sunday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m.

An Evening with Jeremy Jordan
Thursday, Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Flamenco dancer Julia Chacón.
Mary Nelle Brown
Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre: Braided Roots
Saturday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Echoes of a New World
Sunday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Five For Fighting with String Quartet
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
with Lace and Lee

Scottsdale Dia De Los Muertos: Danza de Muertos
Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.

Alison Krauss and Union Station feat.Jerry Douglas
Saturday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.

Rufus Wainwright
Tuesday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything in Between
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Legends and Legacy
Sunday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m.

Hung Dance
Saturday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Comedian Rita Rudner returns to Scottsdale in December.
LOL Comedy/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr
An Evening with Rita Rudner
Saturday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: A Season of Light
Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Beethoven — The Young Genius
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others
Thursday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m.

Squirrel Nut Zippers present Jazz from Back O’ Town
Saturday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Mariachi Sol de México De José Hernández
Sunday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin — The Romantic
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.

The Graduates: The Sound of Simon & Garfunkel
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m.

Dee Dee Bridgewater
Thursday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.
with Bill Charlap

Phoenix Chorale
Saturday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan 25, 2 p.m.
click to enlarge
The dancers of Ballet Hispánico.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Ballet Hispánico Student Matinee
Friday, Jan. 30, 10:30 a.m.

Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life
Sunday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

Gunhild Carling: Sweden's Queen of Swing
Friday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
with New Guard Big Band

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Voices of Courage
Sunday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Poetic Tone Pictures
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Chris Thile
Wednesday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.

GALLIM Dance
Saturday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Paquito D'Rivera
Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Author, essayist and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz.
Brigitte Lacombe
Fran Lebowitz
Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Trampled by Turtles
Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: The Wayfarer’s Hope
Sunday, March 22, 4 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Music of Joy and Peace
Tuesday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Dancers from the Southern California–based troupe Jacob Jonas The Company, which blends ballet, street dance and acrobatics.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Jacob Jonas The Company
Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Never Going to Let You Go Tour
Sunday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Homegrown: An Arizona Choreographer Showcase
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.

David Sedaris
Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Dreams of Freedom — The American Experience
Saturday, May 10, 4 p.m.
