Sephora Is Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix

Sephora Is Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix

Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Sephora opens at Biltmore Fashion Park this November.
Sephora opens at Biltmore Fashion Park this November.
Becky Bartkowski
A dream is a wish your heart makes when you are fresh out of mascara and could really use a Sephora within city limits.

For Phoenix's makeup and skincare addicts, that wish is about to come true. No longer will they have to settle for the mini-stores inside JC Penney or make the trek to Scottsdale Quarter, because Sephora will open its sixth full-size Valley location at Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 18.

Biltmore Fashion Park, 2502 East Camelback Road, is already home to Citrine Natural Beauty Bar and a MAC store, as well as L'Occitane and Origins outposts and an Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa. The addition of Sephora makes the open-air mall nothing short of Phoenix's beauty epicenter.

The Biltmore Sephora will be located on the east side of the shopping center near Stingray Sushi in part of an area previously home to experimental indie shopping enclave Union, which shuttered in spring of 2016. Italian restaurant Wink 24 moved into another part of the defunct Union space back in May. Around that time, rumors swirled that a Victoria's Secret would take Union's place, but now speculators have their answer as to what will replace the failed locally focused retail concept.

Sephora's opening weekend perks include free mini makeovers and a free black-and-white striped tote bag — while supplies last — with a purchase of $25 or more. Hours at Sephora's Biltmore location will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Related Location

miles
Biltmore Fashion Park
More Info
More Info

24th St. & Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-955-8400

www.shopbiltmore.com

