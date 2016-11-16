Your Guide to Third Friday Art Shows in Phoenix on November 18

EXPAND New mural by Louis Masai (with Thomas "Breeze" Marcus) in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

New art exhibitions are coming to Roosevelt Row this week, including several taking place outside traditional gallery settings. That makes it a must-visit part of town this Third Friday, November 18. You’ll up your odds of seeing every show if you get to Roosevelt Row no later than 6 p.m., when most of these shows open.

If you’re hoping to enjoy a mix of visual and performance art, head to monOrchid, where Grace Gallagher Dance Company is performing work that explores the endless cycle of construction and destruction in relationships at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Or stop by the art studios near Roosevelt and Sixth streets, where you can check out new murals by Bassim Al-Shaker and Louis Masai at Babylon Gallery, and maybe even catch Ashley Macias and Yai Cecream celebrating their new studio space next door — where they moved after a fire destroyed their former creative space.

Of course, there’s plenty happening beyond Roosevelt Row, too. Se we’ve also got the rundown on new exhibitions opening in other parts of Phoenix. Here’s a sampling of this month’s Third Friday offerings.

EXPAND See work by Koryn Woodward Wasson at MADE Art Boutique. Koryn Woodward Wasson

Roosevelt Row exhibits

“Cloudsitters”

Koryn Woodward Wasson will be painting directly on the wall in a section of MADE Art Boutique called the Mantle, where rotating exhibitions of works by local artists happen every month. She’ll also hang small works so they cover portions of the painting, which are revealed as more and more works are sold. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the MADE website.

EXPAND See works by Takashi Hara at Eye Lounge. Takashi Hara

“Indigo Wasabi”

Eye Lounge, a contemporary arts space operated by an artist collective working in diverse media, presents a solo exhibition by Takashi Hara, an international artist originally from Japan who earned his MFA at ASU in 2015. Hara’s work explores the ways societies treat those who are different. Third Friday hours on November 18 are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

See work by Sonja Hinrichsen at Coe House. Sonja Hinrichsen

“Snow”

The Coe House at 365 North Fourth Avenue presents an invitational group exhibition curated by Constance McBride, which features works by 22 local and national artists, including Heather Couch, Bill Dambrova, Kristine Kollasch, Larry Ortega, and Christina You-sun Park. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Larry Madrigal at a phICA shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row. Larry Magrigal/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Larry Madrigal”

Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art continues its “Onloaded 4” exhibition series in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row, showing works by Larry Madrigal, a Glendale artist who holds a BFA in painting from ASU and earned a prestigious artist grant award from the Contemporary Forum support group for Phoenix Art Museum. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the phICA website.

See works by Janel Garza at Treeo. Janel Garza

“Sonoran Shapes”

Treeo presents the first solo exhibition of Phoenix artist Janel Garza, who will be showing her artworks and jewelry infused with geometric shapes and patterns. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Treeo website.

EXPAND See works by Christine Cassano at Modified Arts. Christine Cassano

“Christine Cassano + Bill Timmerman”

Modified Arts is showing works by two artists. Timmerman’s featured works comprise small black-and-white prints created with traditional film and paper. Cassano’s works include small sculptural vignettes exploring the intersection of biology with technology. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

Read on for shows in the warehouse district.


