Brian Faber, Owner of Zia Records, Died on Sunday

Brian Faber, the owner and vice president of Zia Records, died on Sunday, September 4.

The store announced the news today in a statement on its social media channels. The cause of death, according to the statement, was a brain hemorrhage and a stroke.

"Brian was full of boundless energy and he worked hard to continue the long legacy of Zia Records," the statement reads. "With Brian at the helm, Zia Records expanded and grew. His enthusiasm, wit, love of people, and vision helped fuel our company. He believed in people. He inspired us to believe in ourselves."

Zia Records' stores dot the Valley. In an era where brick-and-mortar retailers often see their margins squeezed by Internet commerce, Zia Records expanded under Faber's leadership, and the stores are an indispensable part of the Valley.

New Times will update this post as we get more information. The full statement released by Zia Records is below.

Friends,

It’s with heavy hearts we share that this past weekend Brian Faber, Owner and Vice President of Zia Records, suffered a brain hemorrhage and stroke. Surrounded by his wife, family, and friends, he peacefully passed away Sunday, September 4th.

Brian was full of boundless energy and he worked hard to continue the long legacy of Zia Records. With Brian at the helm, Zia Records expanded and grew. His enthusiasm, wit, love of people, and vision helped fuel our company. He believed in people. He inspired us to believe in ourselves.

One of Brian’s favorite quotes was by Carl Sagan: “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” In Brian, we saw how that fearless curiosity and desire to learn guided a life. We were privileged to know Brian, and will miss him more than words convey.

Details of a memorial service and fund will be posted here soon.

As we grieve, we politely decline to opportunity to make any further statements and ask that his family’s privacy is respected.

Thank you,

The Zia Records family in Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas