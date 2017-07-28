Club Tattoo to Host Chester Bennington Memorial in Tempe

Chester Bennington, R.I.P. Jim Louvau

When the news broke about Chester Bennington's death on July 20, it hit the Valley especially hard. To the rest of the world, Bennington was the singer of Linkin Park. To Phoenicians, he was one of us.

The Phoenix native and former Gilbert resident had gone to school in the Valley. He had performed in local venues for years with his band Grey Daze before moving away and joining up with Linkin Park. Bennington had planted deep roots in the community, which is why the grief for him seemed especially powerful here.