Cobra Arcade Bar Named One of the Most Awesome Arcade Bars in America

Here's Why Everyone Loves The Phoenix Rock Lottery


  • MVN

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Popular local nightspot Cobra Arcade Bar scored a big honor recently – and it's way better than racking up an extra life.

Earlier this week, the downtown Phoenix game bar and hipster hangout was named one of the top three "Most Awesome Arcade Bars in America” by syndicated television show The List.

A segment that aired on January 30 on the newsmagazine-style program, which (as its title implies) is focused on lists, prominently featured Cobra Arcade Bar and praised its game selection, retro verve, and gaming-themed specialty drinks.

Itsarty vibe also gets a shoutout from the television show, which mentioned Cobra’s penchant for featuring the work of local artists both in mural form and on many of its arcade cabinets.

Other arcade-oriented game bars featured in the segment were the Headquarters Beercade in Chicago and the Recess Arcade Bar in Austin, Texas.

As you’d expect, the Cobra’s proprietors were thrilled about being featured on The List.

“It's awesome that they would think of us that way," says co-owner Ariel Bracamonte. "Everyone here has been really excited about it.”

What's even better, he says, is the fact that it also resulted in an uptick in business at the bar.

“As soon as it aired, we had a lot of people coming in that didn’t know about us before," Bracamonte says. "It definitely opened us up to a new crowd.”

Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Cobra Arcade Bar
801 N. 2nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

cobraarcadebar.com

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

