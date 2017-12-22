Why Hanson’s Snowed In Is the Greatest Christmas Album of All Time

As an 11-year-old girl, nothing was more important to me than three boys: Taylor, Zac, and Isaac Hanson. I was beyond the point of obsessed, so when they announced the release of a Christmas album as a follow-up to the massively successful Middle of Nowhere (yes, the record with “Mmmbop” on it), I was ecstatic. At the time, I wasn’t a big fan of Christmas music, but I had high hopes for my favorite trio.

To this day, I can still remember how it felt ripping the plastic off the CD, placing it in my Discman (it was 1997, after all), and curling up on the couch to listen to Snowed In. Almost instantly, the album became one of my favorites. I listen to it during the holidays, and I listened to it after the holidays. It became the album that my family and I would play while we decorated the Christmas tree. And to this day, 20 years later, Snowed In is still played in our household every single Christmas. Here’s why.

While “Mmmbop” displayed some of the brothers’ vocal talents, Snowed In really showcases their ability to synchronize and deliver harmonies. Throughout the entire album, their voices complement each other beautifully while taking on the Christmas classics. Granted, Zac and Isaac take on more vocal responsibilities with solos in “Little Saint Nick” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” but it’s the harmonies that bring the album to life. Hanson’s a capella version of “White Christmas” makes you wonder why they ever bothered to play instruments in the first place.