Here's What Happened When Viva PHX Took Over Downtown Saturday Night

Alexandra Gaspar

More than the music, what Viva PHX brings to downtown Phoenix is buzz .

The echoes of punk bands rise through the air around the Punk Rock Valley outside Valley Bar. A brass band entertains passers-by on a seemingly random corner. Lucha libre wrestlers pummel each other to the cheers of onlookers unsure of how to cheer for the faux-wrestlers.

And inside seeminlgy every building with a stage, there is music.

Around 100 bands from all over the country filled 20 venues with music Saturday night. More than 12,000 people attended the madness, an all-time high for the festival's fourth year. With bands like Fucked Up, Temples, Joyce Manor, and The Menzingers underscoring headliners like Girl Talk, The Maine, and Wyclef Jean, the eclectic music festival certainly had something for everyone.

New Times sent a team of reporters out to cover the madness. Here's what we saw.

Summer Cannibals Daniel Rose

7:05 p.m.: Summer Cannibals, Masonic Temple

Hovering in that late-20s/early-30s age range, Portland’s Summer Cannibals looked like a shiny penny amidst a sea of weathered pocket change as they kicked the night off at the Masonic Temple. The bill, unofficially deemed the "old folks show," had a lineup that boasted longtime, legendary rockers X and Bash & Pop – led by Tommy Stinson from the Replacements. Summer Cannibals, led by singer and guitarist Jessica Boudreaux, delivered a sincere and charged-up set of their rock-and-roll mix. The four-piece kept heads – both young and old — steadily bobbing to the hard rock riffs incorporated into their fuzzy punk tunes. They worked through songs from 2016’s Full Of It, as well as older stuff. AMY YOUNG

The Mowglis Jim Louvau

7:32 p.m.: The Mowglis , Comerica Theatre

Phoenix is fiercely loyal to its favorite local bands, as evidenced by the first three rows of the Comerica Theatre pit being packed with fans of The Maine by 6:30 p.m. Maybe it was karma, but those were the same rows that only got distant echoes of sound during the whole set — the speakers weren't configured to broadcast to the front of the crowd. All six Mowgli's spent the opener giving each other confused looks but shrugged it off and rocked on. "It was still a lot of fun, though," said guitarist/vocalist Josh Hogan later at Valley Bar, despite the technical difficulties. And that sort of easygoing optimism sums up the band's attitude. TAYLOR GILLIAM

The Drums Jim Louvau

7:58 p.m.: The Drums, Comerica Theatre

Viva was in full swing early in the night — by which I mean buzzing crowds, winding lines, commercial vendors, and smiling, inebriated faces. After walking past a giant inflatable [whiskey brand redacted] and a brand new [car brand redacted] and a guy getting a haircut(?), I found myself bathed in the poppy, post-punk aromas of The Drums. Catchy, shrill guitar matched with wavy vibes brought to mind The Strokes with a dose of The Smiths. Frontman Jonathan Pierce jabbed his mic at a large crowd, swinging his arm like an infinite bowler. The night had begun. TROY FARAH

Pure Bathing Culture Alexandra Gaspar

8 p.m., Pure Bathing Culture, Crescent Ballroom

My ears still ringing from the pummeling Death Hymn Number 9 gave them, Pure Bathing Culture kicked off their set. The boys in Death Hymn, wearing black eye makeup that made them look like they lost a fight with a gang of chimney sweeps, played a fast and furious set of punk music. Pure Bathing Culture is their polar opposite: The members look like they’re dressed to model for a Bed, Bath, and Beyond catalog. They stand in front of a soft pink screen, playing music that sounds like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” strung out on painkillers. It's as balmy and luxurious as a bubble bath. ASHLEY NAFTULE

Bash & Pop Daniel Rose

8:06 p.m. and 8:14 p.m.: Bash & Pop, Masonic Temple

Bash & Pop got off to a false start midway through their first song. Technical difficulties saw front man Tommy Stinson putting the kibosh on the tune. He let the audience know they’d be back when shit got worked out. Fortunately, it didn’t take long and they were back giving an eager crowd hooky, raspy rock tunes full of dive-bar grit, grime, and twang that reflect Stinson’s Replacements’ roots in all the best ways. Stinson’s first version of the band in the '90s only lasted a couple years before he shelved it. New tracks like “Bad News,” “On the Rocks,” and “Not this Time,” from this year’s Anything Could Happen, make the wait worth it. AMY YOUNG