The Maine Come Out Of Their Cocoon With New "Black Butterflies" Single
|
Courtesy of 8123 Records
The Maine are 10 years old. In Arizona years, 10 years is practically a lifetime for most bands. Being able to survive and thrive in our harsh cultural climate for a decade is a cause for celebration for any local group.
When it comes to making the most of this special occasion, The Maine are making like Walt Whitman and singing the song of themselves with gusto. Back in January, they put on the 8123 festival at Crescent Ballroom to celebrate their decade milestone. And now, with their appearance at Viva PHX only eight days away, The Maine have just dropped a catchy new single.
"Black Butterflies and Deja Vu" comes from The Maine’s upcoming sixth studio album, Lovely Little Lonely (which drops on April 7). The Maine frontman John O’Callaghan described the song as being about “the moments, places, or persons that somehow turn your tongue to stone. Those times when words truly do not possess the power to adequately paint the subject.”
Anyone who’s experienced that feeling of being overwhelmed, stupefied, or tongue-tied at the sight of something breathtaking will be able to relate to the sweet rush of "Black Butterflies." Propelled by chiming guitars and jittery tambourines, "Black Butterflies" fluttered through our eardrums with melodic grace. It’s unabashed anthemic pop-rock, full of urgency and simple yet evocative lyrics.
Related Event
-
Sat., Mar. 11, 6:00pmViva PHX 2017
Downtown Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
L.A. Vation
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 7:30pm
-
The Australian Bee Gees Show
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 8:00pm
-
Isaiah Rashad
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 11:45pm
-
Live from Laurel Canyon
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!