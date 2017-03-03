The Maine Come Out Of Their Cocoon With New "Black Butterflies" Single

EXPAND Courtesy of 8123 Records

The Maine are 10 years old. In Arizona years, 10 years is practically a lifetime for most bands. Being able to survive and thrive in our harsh cultural climate for a decade is a cause for celebration for any local group.

When it comes to making the most of this special occasion, The Maine are making like Walt Whitman and singing the song of themselves with gusto. Back in January, they put on the 8123 festival at Crescent Ballroom to celebrate their decade milestone. And now, with their appearance at Viva PHX only eight days away, The Maine have just dropped a catchy new single.

"Black Butterflies and Deja Vu" comes from The Maine’s upcoming sixth studio album, Lovely Little Lonely (which drops on April 7). The Maine frontman John O’Callaghan described the song as being about “the moments, places, or persons that somehow turn your tongue to stone. Those times when words truly do not possess the power to adequately paint the subject.”

Anyone who’s experienced that feeling of being overwhelmed, stupefied, or tongue-tied at the sight of something breathtaking will be able to relate to the sweet rush of "Black Butterflies." Propelled by chiming guitars and jittery tambourines, "Black Butterflies" fluttered through our eardrums with melodic grace. It’s unabashed anthemic pop-rock, full of urgency and simple yet evocative lyrics.