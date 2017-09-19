Congressman Raul Grijalva Arrested in Front of Trump Tower

Congressman Raul Grijalva was seen being taken into custody at a DACA rally in front of Trump Tower.

Grijalva, who has been a vocal advocate for DACA recipients and openly criticized President Donald Trump's latest plans to dismantle the Obama-era DREAM Act, was part of a large demonstration in New York City this morning.

Update: Raúl was taken into custody in front of Trump Tower for civil disobedience along with Rep. Gutierrez and Rep. Espaillat. pic.twitter.com/Mrh60C9aTT

Reports came out through Grijalva's campaign account that the Arizona congressman was taken into custody along with New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Illinois Congressman Luis V. Guiterrez. Espaillat and Guiterrez have also been vocal supporters of the DREAM Act.

Espaillat and Guiterrez's Twitter accounts have tweeted after the initial report of their arrest. Photos from Tucson TV station KGUN-TV only show Congressman Grijalva surrounded by police.

Both offices for Espaillat and Guiterrez have confirmed to the New Times the congressmen have been arrested. Espaillat's director of communications Candace Randle Person said Trump's decision to end the DACA program created a sense of urgency to speak out against racism in America.

"Today Congressman Adriano Espaillat stood up for immigrant youth to say loud and clear – unequivocally, that he dedicates his work in Congress to protecting immigrants, immigrant families, and their future in America," Person said in a statement to the New Times. "Since day one, the Trump Administration has threatened Latinos, Muslims, LGBT, women and the list continues."

